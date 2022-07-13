Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2022) - CENTR Brands Corp. (CSE: CNTR) (FSE: 303) (OTCQB: CNTRF) (the "Company"), one of the fastest-growing premium functional wellness drink brands in North America, today announced its gross sales for its fourth fiscal quarter ending May 31, 2022.

Total gross sales during the period were approximately $625,094 as compared to approximately $99,436 for the fourth quarter ending May 31, 2021. The Company's strong results are a reflection, in part, of its growing wellness product portfolio, which now includes the Company's ready-to-mix CENTR Instant powders. In addition, the Company's quarter over quarter growth reflects strong load-in purchasing activity by the Company's distributors as they prepare inventory for the summer months.

"At the Company's core, CENTR is a brand business focused on delivering innovative products to its consumer base in the functional health and wellness category," said CENTR's CEO Arjan Chima. "We are proud of the Company's continued growth," Chima added.

CENTR is also developing and deploying a more robust omnichannel marketing platform.

Throughout the summer months, CENTR will launch various brand awareness initiatives, including both activation and experiential events throughout California. Thousands of American consumers will have an opportunity to engage with the brand and try CENTR's products at these events, and in conjunction with influencer partnerships and related media campaigns in development.

About CENTR Brands Corp.

CENTR Brands Corp. is one of North America's leading functional wellness beverage companies, and maker of the #1 selling CBD beverage brand in the United States, according to Brightfield Research. The Company develops and markets non-alcoholic, functional ingestibles for the global market. The Company produces CENTR, CENTR Sugar Free, both sparkling, low-calorie CBD beverages and CENTR Instant, a family of on-the-go, adaptogen-based CBD powders. CENTR Sugar Free and CENTR Instant are winners of Best CBD/Hemp Drink at the InnoBev Awards 2022. For more information on CENTR Brands visit www.findyourcentr.com or contact us at media@findyourcentr.com. Be sure to follow us on the socials @findyourcentr. Consumers that do not yet have a local CENTR Brands retailer can visit our online store at: www.findyourcentr.com/shop.

This press release may contain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-Looking Statements are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-Looking Statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-Looking Statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since Forward-Looking Statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with Forward-Looking Information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such Forward-Looking Information . "Forward-Looking Information" in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's intentions regarding its objectives, goals or future plans and statements, including with respect to the value proposition the Company offers to consumers, the Company's ability to capitalize on global health & wellness trends, its ability to grow revenue opportunities and improve returns to its shareholders, the Company's positioning in the emerging health beverage market and the Company's ability to drive sustainable, industry-leading growth. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such Forward-Looking Statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these Forward-Looking Statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

