Winning the Gold Globee Award for its product excellence, and a 5-star rating in CRN's Partner Program Guide, partners choose Boomi for its commitment to providing holistic strategies for connecting, orchestrating, and managing complex architectures in the age of data-centric businesses.

With more than 20,000 customers, Boomi touts a worldwide network of more than 800 partners, and one of the largest arrays of global system integrators (GSI) in the iPaaS space.

Boomi, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced the recipients of its 2022 EMEA Partner awards, who were formally honored at Boomi's recent EMEA Partner Summit in Amsterdam. The event brought together more than 300 attendees from Boomi partners from across the region to learn, network, and share best practices. It was also an opportunity for Boomi to recognize its partners for their innovative work.

"Our partners are trusted advisors, strategic consultants, leaders in IT and digital transformation, and innovators in the cloud infrastructure space," said Derek Thompson, Vice President of Business Development, EMEA at Boomi. "They solve problems and proactively implement Boomi's technology day in and day out. We're honored to recognize the work they accomplished this past year."

"As organizations face significant challenges to transform their business to achieve the strategic and operational objectives, enterprise integration is on top of the agenda for CIOs and CDOs," said Jason Newman, Partner, Integration Services, Deloitte UK. "We are very proud of the work we do to consistently deliver innovative solutions to solve complex business challenges for our clients. This award is a strong testament to the highly skilled and talented people we have in the Deloitte Integration Services team and the strong partnership with Boomi."

This year's winners of the EMEA Partner Summit Awards include:

Innovative Project of the Year

Global Systems Integrator (GSI): Accenture

Accenture Systems Integrator (SI): IntegrationWorks GmbH

Solution Partner of the Year

Global Systems Integrator (GSI): Deloitte

Deloitte Systems Integrator (SI): Cegeka

Individual Contributor Award: Mukesh Gehlot, CEO, NeosAlpha

Highly Commended:

Isto Kaitosaari, CTO, Integrations Group

Guillaume Rozier, Associate Partner, Fekra

Sales and Marketing Campaign of the Year: Gambit

Services Partner Of The Year: Viseo

Highly Commended: B-Flow Onepoint Consulting



Emerging Markets Partner of the Year: Xitricon

Rising Star: Syscons

"As a Boomi partner, we appreciate the recognition," said Mukesh Gehlot, CEO, NeosAlpha. "Boomi's commitment to its partners, as well as customer success, goes above and beyond."

Boomi recently expanded its Partner Resource Center, which provides insightful content as well as opportunities for partners to further promote their brand and value proposition to end-users through the Partner Finder. Additionally, Boomi simplified program requirements and the way partners do business by providing a clear partner onboarding path and streamlining partner training for accreditations and certifications.

Boomi has been positioned as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service (EiPaaS) for eight consecutive years.

As a category-leading, global software as a service (SaaS) company with more than 20,000 customers Boomi touts a growing user community of over 100,000 members, a worldwide network of more than 800 partners, and one of the largest arrays of global system integrators (GSIs) in the iPaaS space, which includes Accenture, Deloitte, SAP, and Snowflake, as well as the three largest cloud providers, Amazon Web Services, Google, and Microsoft, among others.

The company recently received the Gold Globee Award in the Platform as a Service (PaaS) category, and has garnered a prestigious 5-star rating in the CRN Partner Program Guide, a definitive list of the most notable partner programs from industry-leading technology vendors that provide innovative products and flexible services through the IT channel. Boomi's cloud-native, low-code platform helps organizations across all industries connect data applications, streamline workflows, and deliver more integrated customer experiences.

To learn more about partnering with Boomi or to find a partner from Boomi's global ecosystem, visit https://boomi.com/partners/.

About Boomi

Boomi instantly connects everyone to everything, anywhere with its cloud-native, unified, open, and intelligent platform. Boomi's integration platform as a service (iPaaS) is trusted by more than 20,000 customers globally for its speed, ease-of-use, and lower total cost of ownership. As the pioneer at fueling intelligent use of data, Boomi's vision is to make it quick and easy for customers and partners to discover, manage, and orchestrate data, while connecting applications, processes, and people for better, faster outcomes. For more information, visit http://www.boomi.com.

© 2022 Boomi, LP. Boomi, the 'B' logo, Boomiverse, and AtomSphere are trademarks of Boomi, LP or its subsidiaries or affiliates. All rights reserved. Other names or marks may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

