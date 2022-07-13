The announcement comes on the company's second anniversary, marking its growth and success

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2022) - Psyched Wellness Ltd. (CSE: PSYC) (OTCQB: PSYCF) (FSE: 5U9) (the "Company" or "Psyched"), a life sciences company focused on the production and distribution of health and wellness products derived from the Amanita Muscaria mushroom, is celebrating its second anniversary and is thrilled to share that the previously announced pilot run of its Amanita Muscaria derived product, Calm is nearly complete and the company is ready to move forward with pre-orders. Starting July 19th, 2022, the company will begin accepting pre-orders, with products anticipated to reach consumers in the United States in the Fall of 2022.





Calm is the company's flagship product

Calm is the company's flagship product, and is the first legal Amanita Muscaria mushroom extract approved for sale in the USA. It does not require a prescription, leaving the retail landscape open to many possibilities for distribution and listing potential.

"With today being Psyched Wellness' 2nd anniversary as a company, we felt it was perfect timing to set a date for consumers in the United States to be able to pre-order Calm," says Jeffrey Stevens, CEO of the company. "It has been a long journey to get to this point, and I would like to take this opportunity to thank my co-founder, David Shisel, our team, KGK Science and Vantage Hemp for all of their hard work and commitment to get us to where we are today. The most exciting part for me is that we have just scratched the surface with respect to potential uses and delivery forms for AME-1. Stay tuned for more to come from Psyched."

About Psyched Wellness Ltd.:

Psyched Wellness Ltd. is a Canadian-based health supplements company dedicated to the distribution of mushroom-derived products and associated consumer packaged goods. The Company's objective is to create premium mushroom-derived products that have the potential to become a leading North American brand in the emerging functional food category. The Company is in the process of developing a line of Amanita muscaria-derived water-based extracts, teas and capsules designed to help with three health objectives: promote stress relief, relaxation and assist with restful sleeping.

