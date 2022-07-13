Fertilizer Market to Garner $251.57 Billion, Globally, By 2030 at 3.55% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Benefits such as increase in soil water retention capacity, promotion of microorganism reproduction, and improvement in soil physical and chemical properties drive the growth of the global fertilizer market.

PORTLAND, Ore., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Fertilizer Market by Type (Organic, Inorganic), by Form (Dry, Liquid), by Application (Agriculture, Horticulture, Gardening, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030." According to the report, the global fertilizer industry generated $184.60 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $251.57 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 3.55% from 2022 to 2030.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Benefits such as increase in soil water retention capacity, promotion of microorganism reproduction, and improvement in soil physical & chemical properties drive the growth of the global fertilizer market. In addition, improved soil nutrients combined with increased crop yield with application of fertilizers supplements the market growth. However, the fatal effects of chemical fertilizers on the arable land restrict the market growth. Contrarily, the surge in demand for organic fertilizers is expected to create opportunities in the coming years.

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/16929

Covid-19 Scenario

During the initial stages of the pandemic, manufacturing activities for fertilizers were stopped completely or partially due to lockdown restrictions, labor shortage, and disruptions in the supply chain.

The demand from application industries reduced as many agricultural, horticultural, and gardening activities were halted due to lockdown and labor shortages. However, the demand increased steadily post-lockdown.

Ban on travel restrictions and import-export activities led to stockpiling of fertilizers. However, the distribution activities regulated post-lockdown.

The agriculture segment to continue its lead position throughout the forecast period

Based on application, the agriculture segment held the largest market share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global fertilizer market, and is expected to continue its lead position throughout the forecast period. This is due to surge in fertilizers in the agricultural activities with increase in global population, globalization, and the development of smart cities along with surge in food demand. However, the horticulture segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2030, owing to increase in investments in vertical farming.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Fertilizer Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/16929?reqfor=covid

The inorganic segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on type, the inorganic segment accounted for the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for around 92% of the global fertilizer market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is attributed to usage of nutrient-rich salts such as potassium, nitrogen, phosphorous, and others during production to enable rapid disintegration in soil supportive regulations by law to effectively meet the plant and soil requirements. However, the organic segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2030. This is due to surge in awareness regarding fatal effects of inorganic substances on soil quality and arable land.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global fertilizer market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. Moreover, this region is estimated to manifest the largest CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the demand for high-quality agricultural produce and the presence of the largest fertilizer consumers. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Leading Market Players

Nutrien Ltd.

Yara International

The Mosaic Company

Eurochem

Israel Chemicals Limited

CF industries

OCP

PhosAgro

OCI

Uralkali

K+S Aktiengesellschaft

Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fertilizer-market/purchase-options

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Organic Fertilizers Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Europe Organic Fertilizer Market: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023

Fertilizer Additives Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Sulfur Fertilizers Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Vietnam Fertilizer Market: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

South East Asia Organic Fertilizers Market: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.



Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on:LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg