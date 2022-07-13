Employees cited people and culture in positive responses

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) ("nVent"), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today announced that it has earned Great Place to Work Certification for 2022-23. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experiences working at nVent. This year, 82% of employees surveyed said nVent is a great place to work, which is 25 percentage points higher than the average U.S. company, according to a 2021 study conducted by Great Place to Work.

In addition to its strong overall rating, nVent saw strong responses in several additional metrics covered in the survey, sent to the company's entire U.S. workforce. Eighty-seven percent of nVent employees who took the survey said that new employees are made to feel welcome and 86% said they felt they could be themselves at work. Employees mentioned nVent's people, good culture and diversity in optional open-ended responses when asked to comment further on their rating of nVent.

"I'm very proud of nVent for earning this prestigious recognition. I want to thank all our employees for living our values every day-our people and culture are truly one of our biggest differentiators," said Lynnette Heath, chief human resources officer for nVent. "When we all commit to fostering a culture of inclusion, diversity, employee engagement, safety and integrity, it leads to great things. We will continue to make nVent a place where everyone can bring bold ideas, be authentic and do their best work."

"Great Place to Work Certification isn't something that comes easily it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that nVent is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work. If you're interested in learning more about careers at nVent, visit nVent.com/careers.

About nVent

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER. Learn more at www.nvent.com.

nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER are trademarks owned or licensed by nVent Services GmbH or its affiliates.

About Great Place to Work Certification

Great Place to Work Certification is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005197/en/

Contacts:

Stacey Wempen

External Communications Director

nVent

+1.612.819.1688

Stacey.Wempen@nVent.com