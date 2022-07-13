DGAP-News: Mirovia AB / Key word(s): Acquisition

13.07.2022 / 17:00

Mirovia Group acquires Repona AB - increases their portfolio to include SAP experts July 13th 2022 Mirovia Group acquires Repona AB, and thereby increases their portfolio to include SAP experts with special competence within finance, logistics, programming and system integration. In 2021, Repona had a revenue of 46,8 SEKm and an EBITDA of 10,3 SEKm. Repona was founded in 2006 to create a competent SAP consultancy based in southern Sweden. Today they have offices in Lund and Gothenburg. Repona consists of approximately 30 SAP experts with specialist knowledge in finance, logistics, programming and system integration, and offers system management and implementation of SAP. Thanks to their solid business skills, they know how to set up business processes to be as efficient as possible. "We are happy to be able to continue as the small business in a larger context, during these times with demands of a fast and effective digitalisation. Becoming part of Mirovia means that we get stronger muscles and a wider network. This provides very good conditions for a secure and long-term future for all of us at Repona and our customers. When SAP are now changing systems to S/4Hana and to cloud solutions, we will be well prepared for the future", says Thea Lauren, one of Repona's founders. "Repona has been specialised in SAP during many years and are one of the best suppliers in Sweden. They will complement our portfolio of companies that specializes in ERP very well. We are very happy that they have chosen to be part of our family" says Sebastian Karlsson, CEO and Co-founder of Mirovia Group. About Repona: Repona was founded in 2006 to create a competent SAP consultancy based in southern Sweden. Consisting of approximately 30 SAP experts with specialist knowledge in finance, logistics, programming and system integration, Repona can through their solid business skills easily understand their customer's needs. Repona offers system management and implementation of SAP and are located in Lund. About Mirovia: Mirovia is a group that invests in entrepreneurial companies offering software solutions and niche IT services. Mirovia was founded in 2020 with the goal of being an active owner and business partner to small and medium-sized companies that have continued control their own operations. For more information, please contact: Sebastian Karlsson, CEO and Co-founder on sebastian@mirovia.io www.mirovia.io This information constitutes inside information that Mirovia Nordic AB (publ) is required to publish in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU 596/2014). The information was submitted, through the care of the above contact person, for publication at the time specified by the Company's news distributor Cision at the time of publication of this press release. The above responsible persons can also be contacted for further information. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

13.07.2022

