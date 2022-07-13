Zion Market Research: Rising Demand in Dental 3D Printing Market Size & Share to Hit US$ 8.29 Bn Growth by 2028, At a CAGR of 19.8% | Trends, Manufacturers, Industry Growth, Value, Segmentation Analysis & Forecast Report By ZMR

NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global dental 3D printing market was worth around USD 3.25 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 8.29 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 19.8 percent over the forecast period.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Dental 3D Printing Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Dental 3D Printing Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 19.8 % (2022-2028).

Through the primary research, it was established that the Dental 3D Printing Market was valued approximately USD 3.25 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 8.29 Billion by 2028.

The global dental 3D printing market was dominated by North America in 2021, with more than 35 percent of the market share, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

in 2021, with more than 35 percent of the market share, followed by , , and . The increasing prevalence of dental caries & gum disease, aging population, high cost of oral care, growing demand for aesthetic dentistry, and the expanding acceptance of digital dentistry are all factors that contribute to the North American market's size.

The market is expected to grow as a result of factors including an aging population, an increase in the need for digital dental services to streamline clinical workflow, rising disposable incomes, an increase in dental tourism, and a growing concentration of top market players on growing their distribution channels in the APAC region.

One of the biggest barriers to the acceptance and development of AM is a shortage of qualified and experienced engineers and designers.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Dental 3D Printing Market By Material (Metals, Photopolymers, Ceramics), By Application (Dental Implants, Dentures, Crowns & Bridges), By Technology (Vat Photo Polymerization, Fused Deposition Modelling, PolyJet Technology, Selective Laser Sintering), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 - 2028." into their research database.

Dental 3D Printing Market: Overview

Today, dental clinics and labs can utilize 3D printers for a broad range of purposes, including printing models to create thermoset dental aligners and direct 3D manufacturing entire dentures. In terms of making life simpler for dental professionals, this also benefits patients in a real way since customized dental solutions are now more efficient and less expensive than before.

Industry Dynamics:

Dental 3D Printing Market: Growth Drivers

High occurrence of dental cavities and related dental diseases are likely to propel the market growth.

All age groups are susceptible to tooth decay, or dental caries, and the frequency of decaying & missing teeth (DMT) has been drastically rising globally in recent years. The CDC reports that in 2019, nearly 64 percent of persons over the age of 18 underwent a dental checkup or cleaning. More than 36 million US population are entirely toothless, and almost 120 million have at least one missing tooth, as per the American College of Prosthodontists. Furthermore, in the next 15 years, it's anticipated that there will be more than 200 million Americans with incomplete dentition. The most frequent restorative operation was a single crown to replace a single lost tooth; as per the American College of Prosthodontists, 2.3 million fixed prosthesis crowns are manufactured each year. Moreover, the inclination to undergo costly cosmetic operations has increased along with rising disposable incomes, especially among the older population. The demand for dental restorative products and cosmetic procedures like whitening and polishing is rising on a global scale. Additionally, both in developed and developing nations, there has been an increasing popularity for precautionary dental care along with the adoption of cosmetic dentistry, primarily as a result of changing lifestyles and an intense emphasis on dental aesthetic appeal. All of these factors are likely to drive the global dental 3D printing market during the coming period.

Dental 3D Printing Market: Restraints

A dearth of skilled professionals and training may hamper the market growth.

The absence of competent labor is one of the main obstacles to the adoption of additive manufacturing (AM) or 3D printing. A technical workforce is necessary for the paradigm change in design and production processes brought about by AM. One of the biggest barriers to the acceptance and development of AM is a shortage of qualified and experienced engineers and designers. The pool of resources for employees who are knowledgeable about 3D printing techniques is quite small, which is made worse by the market's quick technological and material advancement in the dental 3D printing sector. There are few training programs for AM available, and there is a significant and difficult-to-bridge gap between academic theory and real-world applications.

Dental 3D Printing Market: Opportunities

Growing acceptance of CAD/CAM technology is projected to offer better growth opportunities.

Due to the high level of precision in dental restoration, computer-aided design (CAD) or computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) is being adopted by the dentistry sector even more. In addition to designing and producing bridges & milled crowns, this technique is also utilized to create the manufactured abutments for dental implants. Customizing dental prostheses like zirconium restorative dentistry is made much easier using CAD/CAM. The cost of dental restoration is decreased by using CAD/CAM since it eliminates the need for temporary crowns and bridges during treatment and minimizes the frequency of doctor visits. Furthermore, different resins are used in manufacturing 3D printing products. The FDA has categorized these materials as Class Ia & Class IIa biocompatible, and improvements in these materials are now supporting the breadth of uses of dental resins. These new resins offer physical qualities that make them perfect for use in dental applications, thereby offering a healthy growth prospects for the global dental 3D printing market.

Dental 3D Printing Market: Challenges

High operating costs and principal investment pose a major challenge to market expansion.

Due to cost limitations, installing dental 3D printing capabilities may not be practical for small and medium-sized labs. This is a significant commercial barrier because the majority of dental labs are small to medium-sized. A high-resolution 3D printer typically costs between US$40,000 and US$100,000. Additionally, this makes it challenging for federally funded facilities to build and operate such equipment because doing so takes time. Many smaller dental clinics may decide to outsource manufacturing to service bureaus or laboratories due to this budgetary consideration. However, when lead times lengthen, the pace of 3D printing is significantly reduced, with components requiring days or weeks to finish. Such factors can limit the adoption of 3D printing in the dental sector.

Global Dental 3D Printing Market: Segmentation

The global dental 3D printing market is segregated based on material, application, technology, and region.

Major materials utilized in dental 3D printing are segmented as photopolymers, metals, and ceramics. The application segment of the market is categorized into dentures, dental implants, and crowns & bridges. By technology, the market is bifurcated into vat photopolymerization, Polyjet technology, fused deposition modeling, and selective laser sintering.

List of Key Players of Dental 3D Printing Market :

Align Technology Inc.

Carbon Inc.

Prodways Group

SLM Solutions

Concept Laser

Formlabs

EOS GmbH

Rapid Shape GmbH

DENTSPLY Sirona Inc.

Asiga

SprintRay Inc.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 3.25 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 8.29 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 19.8 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Align Technology Inc., Carbon, Inc., Prodways Group, SLM Solutions, Concept Laser, Formlabs, EOS GmbH, Rapid Shape GmbH, DENTSPLY Sirona, Inc., Asiga, and SprintRay, Inc. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/2711

Recent Developments

In January 2022 , Formlabs (US) New Form 3+ and Form 3B+ models feature next-generation Build Platform 2, which releases components from the build platform instantaneously using proprietary Quick Release Tech and a flexible print surface.

, Formlabs (US) New Form 3+ and Form 3B+ models feature next-generation Build Platform 2, which releases components from the build platform instantaneously using proprietary Quick Release Tech and a flexible print surface. In December 2021 , launch of the Origin One Dental 3D Printer by Stratasys Ltd. The new printer is the second 3D printer to be produced as a result of Stratasys buying Origin in December 2020 .

, launch of the Origin One Dental 3D Printer by Stratasys Ltd. The new printer is the second 3D printer to be produced as a result of Stratasys buying Origin in . In September 2021 , Keystone Industries and Carbon, Inc. (US) have a joint venture (US). Through the development of digital denture solutions, which are allowing a new standard of care for edentulous patients.

Regional Dominance:

North America leads the global market with a major share in terms of revenue.

The global dental 3D printing market was dominated by North America in 2021, with more than 35 percent of the market share, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The increasing prevalence of dental caries & gum disease, aging population, high cost of oral care, growing demand for aesthetic dentistry, and the expanding acceptance of digital dentistry are all factors that contribute to the North American market's size. However, the largest CAGR is anticipated for the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period. The market is expected to grow as a result of factors including an aging population, an increase in the need for digital dental services to streamline clinical workflow, rising disposable incomes, an increase in dental tourism, and a growing concentration of top market players on growing their distribution channels in the APAC region.

Global Dental 3D Printing Market is segmented as follows:

Dental 3D Printing Market: By Material Outlook (2022-2028)

Metals

Photopolymers

Ceramics

Dental 3D Printing Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Dental Implants

Dentures

Crowns & Bridges

Dental 3D Printing Market: By End User Outlook (2022-2028)

Vat Photo Polymerization

Fused Deposition Modelling

PolyJet Technology

Selective Laser Sintering

Dental 3D Printing Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

