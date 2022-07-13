Squadron Energy has started building a 1.2 GW hybrid wind, solar and battery energy storage project in the Australian state of Queensland.From pv magazine Australia Iron ore billionaire Andrew Forrest's private company, Squadron Energy, has started building the AUD 3 billion ($2.03 billion) Clarke Creek renewable energy precinct. It launched the project with a ground-breaking ceremony at the site, which has been described as Australia's largest grid-connected renewable energy project. The Clarke Creek project comprises an 800 MW wind farm and up to 400 MW of solar installations. It will also ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...