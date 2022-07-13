OC Oerlikon / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

13.07.2022 / 17:46





July 13, 2022

Investor Relations

Tel. +41 58 360 98 50

ir@oerlikon.com

Invitation to Oerlikon's Q2 / H1 2022 results conference call

Ladies and Gentlemen,

We cordially invite you to join us on our conference call, where Oerlikon CFO Philipp Müller will provide you with information on the business development and financial performance for the second quarter of 2022. The call will be held in English.

Date: Wednesday, August 3, 2022 Time: 10:30 CEST

To join the webcast and to view the accompanying presentation, please click here .

In order to ask questions in the Q+A session, please dial-in.

Switzerland/Europe +41 (0) 58 310 50 00 United Kingdom +44 (0) 207 107 06 13 United States +1 631 570 56 13

Participants are kindly requested to dial in 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call.

In case you are unable to participate, a recording of the conference call will be available the following day at www.oerlikon.com/ir.

Stephan Gick Head of Investor Relations

