New factory meets growing consumer demand, with nearly half U.S. population living within 650 miles/1,000 kilometers perimeter

Plant is Ontex's second major investment in the state of North Carolina in 2 years

Today Ontex Group NV (BSE:ONTEX) (Euronext: Ontex), a leading international supplier of personal care products such as baby pants, adult diapers and feminine hygiene products, opened a new facility in Stokesdale, part of Rockingham County in the U.S. state of North Carolina. The new plant currently employs nearly 100 people and manufactures baby diapers for retailers and lifestyle brands. The new plant is planned to expand its production and workforce to also manufacture other product categories. The Stokesdale facility complements Ontex's plant in Tijuana, Mexico to supply the growing partner brand market in North America.

Esther Berrozpe, CEO of Ontex, said, "We are proud to invest in local production within the United States to meet the growing demand for our essential hygiene products from millions of North Americans. This investment provides Ontex with both a West and East coast supply chain footprint in a key market where we see significant opportunity to grow and develop our business.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said, "When Ontex wanted to bring manufacturing that used to be done overseas back to America, they came here and hired North Carolina workers. As we work to combat inflation, I applaud Ontex's investment in our state, which takes advantage of North Carolina's prime location on the eastern seaboard and will help shorten shipping times and lower costs for consumers. This is yet another reason why North Carolina is a great place for businesses to grow and thrive.

Kevin Berger, Chair, Rockingham County Board of Commissioners, said "Rockingham County is proud to support the expansion of Ontex to our area, which not only supports the needs of individuals around the world, but creates jobs for our residents here at home. We are excited to see the facility officially open and look forward to supporting Ontex's success for many years to come.

Rockingham County's strategic location, quality workforce, state and local incentives were key factors in the company's decision to locate the new plant in Stokesdale. Ontex first invested in the county In 2020, when the Belgium-headquartered group acquired the US feminine hygiene products business from Albaad Massout Yitshak Ltd out of Reidsville to supplement overseas supplies from its European factories and a factory in Tijuana, Mexico, which Ontex acquired in 2016.

