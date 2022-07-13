At 4.2% CAGR, Global Animal Auto-Immune Disease Diagnostics Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 5 Billion by 2028 | Industry Trends, Demand, Price, Analysis & Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global animal auto-immune disease diagnostics market was worth around $3.4 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around $5 billion by 2028 at a CAGR rate of 4.2% over the forecast period.

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Animal Auto-Immune Disease Diagnostics Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 4.2 % (2022-2028).

Through the primary research, it was established that the Animal Auto-Immune Disease Diagnostics Market was valued approximately USD 3.4 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 5 Billion by 2028.

North America holds the largest share in the global animal auto-immune disease diagnostics market due to favorable government-initiated programs for the welfare of animal healthcare.

Healthcare spending because of this has come down by diagnosing diseases at an early stage which has been deemed significant in recent times.

The growing patient awareness levels, high unmet patient needs, and constantly increasing healthcare infrastructures nudges market growth in the Asia-Pacific region to a large extent.

Improving healthcare infrastructures across the world and a growing focus on immunoassay techniques offer lucrative opportunities for the global animal auto-immune disease diagnostics market growth.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Animal Auto-Immune Disease Diagnostics Market, By Test Type (Complete Blood Count, Thyroid Test, Biopsy Test, Urinalysis, DNA Amplification Test, and Immunoassays Test), By Indication (Hypothyroidism, Pemphigus Disease, Canine Lupus, Hemolytic Anemia, Immune-Related Arthritis, and Others), By Animal Type (Dogs, Cats, Horse, Live Stock Animals, Cattle, Swine, Fish, and Sheep), By End-User (Veterinary Hospitals and Veterinary Clinics), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 - 2028." into their research database.

Animal Auto-Immune Disease Diagnostics Market: Overview

Auto-immune diseases are a condition the immune system develops where it fails to identify our own body tissues and begins to fight them like foreign antibodies. Animal species develop a lot of auto-immune conditions which are basically skin diseases such as pemphigus conditions, dry eye, or Addison's disease. Inflammatory bowel disease or arthritis and allergies are also a part of these auto-immune conditions.

The diagnosis of this condition is done commonly by a blood test where absolute measurements of red blood cells, platelets, and white blood cells are taken. These tests also measure the antibodies in the blood and how effective your immune system is. Veterinarians use a common test of urinalysis and also evaluate the count of T3 and T4 antigens. The presence of these antigens indicates the presence of diseases such as thyroiditis or Pemphigus.

These auto-immune diseases are the flawed immune response that causes the destruction of the own body cells and tissues. These conditions could also be lethal or an animal could take a long time to recover. Some random tests like complete blood tests, C-reactive protein, and erythrocyte sedimentation rate determine the signs of auto-immune defects in the animal's body.

Industry Dynamics:

Animal Auto-Immune Disease Diagnostics Market: Growth Drivers

Increasing prevalence of zoonotic diseases and the rising focus on meat drives the market growth

The prevalence of zoonotic diseases among immune-compromised patients and animals increases the awareness of auto-immune diseases and their diagnostics. There is also an increased threat of HIV transfer from animals to humans along with the spread of contagious allergies and diseases. This factor inevitably increases the demand for auto-immune disease diagnostics tests among animals.

There is also a major consumption need for meat amongst people who are keen on healthy livestock for their regular meals. The exporters of livestock make sure that the animals rendered for sale are tested for auto-immune diseases. This factor increases the leverage of auto-immune disease diagnostics tests across the world, thereby driving the growth of the global animal auto-immune disease diagnostics market.

Multiple initiatives taken by health organizations and the government are also aiding the growth of the market. Quick diagnostics tests without any delays and on-spot evaluations on the diagnosis are also deemed to be the significant factors driving the market growth substantially. Technological advancements and lab automation rates help increase the demand for these tests. The precision in the results and diagnosis also aid the leverage of these diagnostics to a large extent.

Animal Auto-Immune Disease Diagnostics Market: Restraints

High cost and sensitivity of the tests to hamper the market growth

The test's sensitivity and the higher cost associated with the test impede the market growth. There is also limited intervention from the government with all the regulations and protocols in place to conduct the tests. There is also a conspicuous shortage of skilled technicians to perform the diagnostics. These factors hinder the market expansion considerably.

Animal Auto-Immune Disease Diagnostics Market: Opportunities

Advancements in healthcare infrastructures along with growing immunoassay techniques offer opportunities for market expansion.

Improving healthcare infrastructures across the world and a growing focus on immunoassay techniques offer lucrative opportunities for the global animal auto-immune disease diagnostics market growth. Growing demand for meat and the attention on healthy livestock for cosmetics, agricultural, and pharmaceutical fields provide exceptional opportunities for market expansion.

Animal Auto-Immune Disease Diagnostics Market: Challenges

Shortage of skilled technicians in the diagnostics method poses a challenge to the market

There is a tangible loss and dearth of skilled laborers to perform the diagnostics. The awareness of these tests is also considerably less in developing countries. This factor reduces the leverage of these diagnostics thereby bringing down the demand for taking these tests. This factor challenges market growth to a large extent.

High cost associated with the tests and the equipment challenges the market

The high cost associated with performing the test and the equipment required for conducting these diagnostics challenge market growth. This invariably also brings the demand for these diagnostics down.

Global Animal Auto-Immune Disease Diagnostics Market: Segmentation

The global animal auto-immune disease diagnostics market is fragmented into test type, indication, animal type, end-user, and region.

The test type is classified into complete blood count, thyroid test, biopsy test, urinalysis, DNA amplification test, and immunoassays test. Indications are hypothyroidism, pemphigus disease, canine lupus, hemolytic anemia, arthritis, and others. Animal types are dogs, cats, horses, livestock animals, cattle, swine, fish, and sheep. End-users are veterinary hospitals and veterinary clinics.

List of Key Players of Animal Auto-Immune Disease Diagnostics Market :

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Siemens Healthineers

Abbott Laboratories

Beckman Coulter Inc.

SQI Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics

EUROMMIUM AG

Inova Diagnostics

Crescendo Bioscience

Bio-Rad laboratories

Hemagem Diagnostics

Progentec

Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Report Attribute Details
Market size value in 2021 USD 3.4 Billion
Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 5 Billion
Growth Rate CAGR of almost 4.2 % 2022-2028
Base Year 2020
Historic Years 2016 - 2021
Forecast Years 2022 - 2028
Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use
Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World
Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others
Companies Covered Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens Healthineers, Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter Inc., SQI Diagnostics, Quest Diagnostics, EUROMMIUM AG, Inova Diagnostics, Crescendo Bioscience, Bio-Rad laboratories, Hemagem Diagnostics, Progentec, and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Recent Developments

In March 2020 , Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc acquired QIAGEN N.V. which is a leading provider of life science solutions. They have a presence in 25 countries and they provide diagnostic solutions across all regions.

, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc acquired QIAGEN N.V. which is a leading provider of life science solutions. They have a presence in 25 countries and they provide diagnostic solutions across all regions. In September 2020 , Progentec launched a novel blood test that shows the risk index of autoimmune diseases. It can assess the likelihood of systemic lupus erythematosus in 12 weeks.

Regional Dominance:

North America is a major contributor to market share for the forecast period.

North America holds the largest share in the global animal auto-immune disease diagnostics market due to favorable government-initiated programs for the welfare of animal healthcare. There is also a high prevalence of auto-immune diseases in that region which has cultivated the awareness of these diagnostics. Healthcare spending because of this has come down by diagnosing diseases at an early stage which has been deemed significant in recent times. Likewise, the growing patient awareness levels, high unmet patient needs, and constantly increasing healthcare infrastructures nudges market growth in the Asia-Pacific region to a large extent. The importance and demand for meat in the region also boost the regional market growth.

Global Animal Auto-Immune Disease Diagnostics Market is segmented as follows:

Animal Auto-Immune Disease Diagnostics Market: By Test Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Complete Blood Count

Thyroid Test

Biopsy Test

Urinalysis

DNA Amplification Test

Immunoassays Test

Animal Auto-Immune Disease Diagnostics Market: By Indication Outlook (2022-2028)

Hypothyroidism

Pemphigus Disease

Canine Lupus

Hemolytic Anemia

Immune-Related Arthritis

Others

Animal Auto-Immune Disease Diagnostics Market: By Animal Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Dogs

Cats

Horses

Livestock Animals

Swine

Cattle

Fish

Sheep

Animal Auto-Immune Disease Diagnostics Market: By End-Users Outlook (2022-2028)

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Clinics

Animal Auto-Immune Disease Diagnostics Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

