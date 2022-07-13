Reverse Mortgage Funding, LLC: Reverse Mortgage Funding's Michele Zachensky Named to Mortgage Professional America's Elite Women 2022 List

Zachensky is recognized for her standout achievements in the mortgage industry over the past 12 months

BLOOMFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2022 / Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC (RMF) today announced that its Chief Operating Officer, Michele Zachensky, has been named to Mortgage Professional America's Elite Women 2022 list . The annual Elite Women list recognizes the top-performing women leaders who have achieved notable success in the mortgage industry.

As COO of RMF, Zachensky led many of the company's achievements over the past 12 months. Under her leadership, the RMF originations channel became one of the top three reverse mortgage originators in the country in 2021. She is also responsible for the oversight of RMF's servicing portfolio and was instrumental in leading RMF to become the largest servicer of reverse mortgages in the country in 2021.

"Michele has undoubtedly influenced the growth and success of RMF over the past 12 months. She supports a balanced risk stance for RMF, and her expertise in risk and workflow are unmatched," said Craig Corn, CEO of RMF. "In addition to being an outstanding leader in the reverse mortgage industry, Michele is an effective mentor and coach. Every person she meets benefits from her extensive knowledge, insights and fairness. Her strong moral compass and commitment to ethical integrity serve as an example to her colleagues at RMF and to her peers in the industry."

Throughout Zachensky's 30-year career in financial services, she has led executive roles in the oversight of origination operations, including processing, closing and insuring for multiple reverse mortgage channels. She has also held responsibility for ensuring post-closing coordination, as well as coordinating compliance for HUD and regulatory exams. Zachensky has served on the Board of Directors for the National Reverse Mortgage Lenders Association (NRMLA), and has also served on the NRMLA Professional Development, HUD Issues, Risk and Compliance, and Ethics Committees.

As a working mother, Zachensky strives to be role model to other working parents at RMF. In doing so, she has demonstrated how to balance home and work life while growing into an executive-level position. She actively mentors women in the organization who strive to further their careers by offering them one-on-one coaching to reach their goals.

"I am advocate for celebrating diverse voices and for bringing women to the table for important conversations," said Zachensky. "It is an honor to be named to this list of women who are making their mark on the mortgage industry and helping to carve out a path for more women to succeed in executive-level positions."

About Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC

Established in 2012, Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC (NMLS ID #1019941) is one of the nation's largest GNMA issuers of reverse mortgages and a recognized industry thought leader. RMF focuses on originating, acquiring, investing in, and managing reverse mortgage loans and securities backed by reverse mortgage loans. The company is headquartered in New Jersey, with corporate offices in New York and California and field offices throughout the U.S. RMF is a wholly owned subsidiary of Reverse Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (RMIT), a specialty finance company in the reverse mortgage sector. RMIT is an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group, a global private investment firm and an innovator in non-agency mortgages. The relationship with Starwood Capital affords RMF the unique ability to develop new product lines and create strategic partnerships within the Starwood Capital family of companies. RMF is a proud member of Meals on Wheels America's Momentum Circle, a program established to address hunger and isolation amongst homebound seniors in the U.S.

RMF is proud to continually earn high praise from their customers-receiving a 98% customer satisfaction1 rating; a 4.7-star / Excellent score on Trustpilot ;2 4.8 out of 5 stars on LendingTree ;3 and an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau 4.

