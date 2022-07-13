New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2022) - US-based full-service delivery service and software solution provider ShipX has announced the launch of its final mile e-commerce delivery solutions. ShipX offers its delivery services to e-commerce brands, shippers, 3PL & fulfillment services, regional and major carriers, retailers, and private fleets by helping them to optimize and execute their delivery requirements from start to finish. ShipX is committed to giving its clients reliable, cost-effective end-to-end solutions to simplify the shipping process with the help of advanced technological support.

Ship X provides its clients with unified, turnkey delivery services through its vetted delivery network. It also aims to provide them with affordable and reliable alternatives for their first, middle and final mile delivery requirements. The global e-commerce logistics market was valued at US$ 439.8 Million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 17.8%, reaching US$ 2,734.6 Billion by 2032 from US$ 531.6 Billion in 2022.

The pandemic made delivery services more accessible and available than ever before, and the industry has had to keep up with this shift. Convenience and speed are prioritized, and consumers expect a flawless service that caters to their needs.

Shipx incorporates the top-performing carriers into shipping solutions that can be monitored and handled on one all-encompassing platform. Its goal is to accommodate the ever-evolving needs of the shippers of the world today.

"Our advanced technologies and Vetted Delivery Network (VDN) help us to build dynamic routing with built-in redundancy and to ensure continuity on every shipment. Our mission is to provide an efficient, reliable, scalable alternative to the handful of national delivery carriers that dominate the shipping marketplace. We take the complexity out of the pricing equation, making it easy to plan and price our clients' products", says Solomon Zakinov, Founder and CEO of Ship X.

ShipX emphasizes efficiency and accuracy in its delivery services. Its mission is to incorporate state-of-the-art technological advancements to streamline the delivery services and ensure accurate tracking of shipments. ShipX also focuses on contributing to sustainability within the industry by investing in carbon-neutral initiatives. It is committed to ensuring that its use of conventional fossil fuels is counteracted by significant investments in carbon offsetting.

ShipX is headquartered in New York and was founded by Solomon Zakinov. ShipX recently announced the acquisition of Princeton Logistics and its subsidiary, TriStar Carriers, to expand its service portfolio. The acquisition is intended to enable ShipX to arrange First and Middle Mile transportation services to e-commerce customers who require specialized trucking options and also intends to help them strengthen their door-to-door parcel delivery services across North America.

Media Contact:

Name: Dylan Amsterdam

Email: dylan@shipx.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/130781