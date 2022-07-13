Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 13.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
Preisgekrönt unter 30.000 Gegnern! In einer Reihe mit Apple und Coinbase!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
13.07.2022 | 20:20
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ARMA International Provides $20,000 To Fund Programs for Students Pursuing Degrees in Information Governance

LEE'S SUMMIT, MO / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2022 / ARMA International (www.arma.org) recently donated $20,000 in funding to the ARMA International Educational Foundation (AIEF), as part of a multi-year commitment to funding programs aiding information management professionals and the industry. These funds allowed for an additional 4 scholarship recipients, for a total of 8 for the AIEF's 2022 Spring Foundation Education Scholarship program. This initiative is part of a larger joint program of increasing awareness and awarding additional scholarship and funding educational program, courses and conference attendance in conjunction with ARMA, the world's leading membership organization serving professionals who manage and govern information.

ARMA International, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, Press release picture

"ARMA's recent, and generous, donation to the AIEF will go a long way to support the Foundation's mission - funding scholarships and helping practitioners increase their RIM/IG knowledge," said Tyler Selle, the AIEF Chair. "We are so appreciative to ARMA, this is the largest single donation we have received during my tenure with the AIEF, and it will certainly help to elevate the future professionals of our industry."

The 2022 Spring Foundation Education Scholarship Awards were presented to eight students. The donation from ARMA went to four awardees who would not have been eligible without the additional funding. The recipients include Kaitlyn Greenberg who is pursuing a Master of Information degree at Rutgers University ($3,000); Teshwana Threat who is pursuing a Masters of Library Science and Information at Louisiana State University ($3,000); Stacy Vandenput who is pursuing a Masters of Archive and Records Administration at San Jose State University ($3,000); and Melissa Williamson who is pursuing a Bachelor degree at the University of Guelph ($1,200). These students were added to four other recipients who are pursuing degrees at the University of Milwaukee, University of South Africa, and McGill University.

"We are pleased to be partnering with the ARMA International Educational Foundation to help support these deserving students who have shown an interest in pursuing careers in records information management/information governance," said Nathan Hughes, Executive Director, ARMA. "There were many strong applicants this year from a diverse and international field competing for limited funding; we are glad we were able to help support these rising stars."

ARMA International (www.arma.org), formed in 1955, is the world's leading membership organization serving almost 5,000 professionals who manage and govern information in 52 countries. Members represent the community of records management, information management, and information governance professionals who harness the benefits and reduce the risks of information. ARMA provides information professionals with the resources, tools, and training they need to effectively manage records and information within an established information governance framework.

The ARMA International Educational Foundation (AIEF) is a leading organization that enhances the practical and scholarly knowledge of information management by funding and promoting research, scholarship, and educational opportunities for information management professionals. The Foundation is a non-profit corporation with 501(c)3 tax exempt status in the United States. For additional information, please visit: http://armaedfoundation.org/.

For further information, contact:
Amy Riemer, Media Relations Representative
978-475-4441 (office) or 978-502-4895 (cell)
amy@riemercommunications.com

SOURCE: ARMA International



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/708473/ARMA-International-Provides-20000-To-Fund-Programs-for-Students-Pursuing-Degrees-in-Information-Governance

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.