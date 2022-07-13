ARMA International Provides $20,000 To Fund Programs for Students Pursuing Degrees in Information Governance

LEE'S SUMMIT, MO / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2022 / ARMA International (www.arma.org) recently donated $20,000 in funding to the ARMA International Educational Foundation (AIEF), as part of a multi-year commitment to funding programs aiding information management professionals and the industry. These funds allowed for an additional 4 scholarship recipients, for a total of 8 for the AIEF's 2022 Spring Foundation Education Scholarship program. This initiative is part of a larger joint program of increasing awareness and awarding additional scholarship and funding educational program, courses and conference attendance in conjunction with ARMA, the world's leading membership organization serving professionals who manage and govern information.

"ARMA's recent, and generous, donation to the AIEF will go a long way to support the Foundation's mission - funding scholarships and helping practitioners increase their RIM/IG knowledge," said Tyler Selle, the AIEF Chair. "We are so appreciative to ARMA, this is the largest single donation we have received during my tenure with the AIEF, and it will certainly help to elevate the future professionals of our industry."

The 2022 Spring Foundation Education Scholarship Awards were presented to eight students. The donation from ARMA went to four awardees who would not have been eligible without the additional funding. The recipients include Kaitlyn Greenberg who is pursuing a Master of Information degree at Rutgers University ($3,000); Teshwana Threat who is pursuing a Masters of Library Science and Information at Louisiana State University ($3,000); Stacy Vandenput who is pursuing a Masters of Archive and Records Administration at San Jose State University ($3,000); and Melissa Williamson who is pursuing a Bachelor degree at the University of Guelph ($1,200). These students were added to four other recipients who are pursuing degrees at the University of Milwaukee, University of South Africa, and McGill University.

"We are pleased to be partnering with the ARMA International Educational Foundation to help support these deserving students who have shown an interest in pursuing careers in records information management/information governance," said Nathan Hughes, Executive Director, ARMA. "There were many strong applicants this year from a diverse and international field competing for limited funding; we are glad we were able to help support these rising stars."

ARMA International (www.arma.org), formed in 1955, is the world's leading membership organization serving almost 5,000 professionals who manage and govern information in 52 countries. Members represent the community of records management, information management, and information governance professionals who harness the benefits and reduce the risks of information. ARMA provides information professionals with the resources, tools, and training they need to effectively manage records and information within an established information governance framework.

The ARMA International Educational Foundation (AIEF) is a leading organization that enhances the practical and scholarly knowledge of information management by funding and promoting research, scholarship, and educational opportunities for information management professionals. The Foundation is a non-profit corporation with 501(c)3 tax exempt status in the United States. For additional information, please visit: http://armaedfoundation.org/.

