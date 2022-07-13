Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2022) - Meryllion Resources Corporation (CSE: MYR) (the "Company," or "Meryllion) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a market-making agreement (the "Agreement") with Independent Trading Group Inc. ("ITG") pursuant to which ITG has agreed to provide certain market-making services to the Company.

ITG will trade the securities of the Company on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") for the purposes of maintaining an orderly market and improving liquidity of the Company's common shares. In consideration of the services provided by ITG, the Company will pay ITG a monthly cash fee of $5,000 for a minimum term of three months, which will automatically extend for successive one-month terms unless terminated by either party on thirty days' prior written notice. The services provided by ITG commenced on July 11, 2022. None of ITG nor its affiliates or associates has any interest directly or indirectly in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest. ITG will not receive shares or other securities as compensation. ITG is at arm's length to Meryllion and has no other relationship with the Company, except pursuant to the Agreement. The capital used for market making will be provided by ITG.

ITG is an independent, privately held broker-dealer based in Toronto, Ontario, that provides a wide range of financial and investment services. ITG is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF) and can access all Canadian stock exchanges and alternative trading systems.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has engaged the services of Harbor Access, a strategic, cross-border investor relations firm with offices in Stamford, Connecticut and Toronto, Ontario. Harbor Access will support the Company's investor relations activities and outreach initiatives. The initial term of the contract is for six months, and month to month thereafter. In consideration for the services the Company will pay Harbor Access US$7,000 per month and any reasonable out of pocket expenses. Harbor Access does not own or control, directly or indirectly, any securities of the Company.

Meryllion is an exploration and development company focused on mineral exploration, mine development and finance opportunities in Tier 1 jurisdictions, where the Company can earn an interest by funding exploration. The Company is in the process of earning up to a 70% interest in the Mt Turner copper-molybdenum-gold and uranium project in North Queensland and has an option over the Oldham Range Polymetallic Project located 320kms west of Wiluna, Western Australia.

Richard Revelins Director & CEO

rrevelins@peregrinecorporate.com+1-310-405-4475 (USA)

Graham Farrell - Investor Relations

Graham.Farrell@harbor-access.com+1-416-842-9003

