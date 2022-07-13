Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 13.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
Preisgekrönt unter 30.000 Gegnern! In einer Reihe mit Apple und Coinbase!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YJSR ISIN: CA02735A1057 Ticker-Symbol: 2AM 
Tradegate
13.07.22
18:19 Uhr
0,367 Euro
+0,007
+2,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMERICAN MANGANESE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMERICAN MANGANESE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3570,37122:34
0,3500,37822:00
ACCESSWIRE
13.07.2022 | 22:32
41 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

American Manganese Inc.: RecycLiCo Battery Materials Announces Life Cycle Assessment Results for Lithium-ion Battery Recycling-Upcycling Process

LCA was Conducted in Accordance with ISO Standards and Critically Reviewed by Independent Experts

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2022 / American Manganese Inc (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ("Company"), doing business as RecycLiCo Battery Materials, is pleased to announce the results of a life cycle assessment (LCA) completed by Minviro Ltd. ("Minviro"), a UK-based and globally recognized sustainability and life cycle assessment consultancy, on the Company's lithium-ion battery recycling-upcycling process.

An LCA is a standardized, scientific method for quantifying the direct and embodied environmental impacts associated with a particular product or process. By considering all material and energy inputs such as scope 1, 2 and 3 CO2 emissions. The LCA was conducted in accordance with ISO-14040:2006 and ISO-14044:2006 standards and a critical review was conducted on the LCA by independent experts. The LCA was carried out with a combination of data provided by RecycLiCo and public databases.

The report assesses the Company's process against competing hydrometallurgical recycling methods, on the basis of producing one kilogram of NMC precursor material, as follows:

RecycLiCoTM

Process

(A)

Other

Hydrometallurgical

Methods

(B)

Percentage Variation

(B-A)/A

Unit

Global Warming

Potential

7.1

18.8

166%

kg CO2 eq.

Acidi?cation

Potential

0.03

0.6

2117%

Mol H+ eq.

Minerals + Metal

Depletion

6.3E-05

7.30E-04

1058%

kg Sb eq.

Fossil Fuel

Depletion

102

18.2

-82%

MJ

"Global Warming Potential" refers to the potential CO2 equivalent emissions made by a particular recycling method, in producing one kilogram of NMC precursor material. As shown in the table, competing hydrometallurgical recycling methods will likely produce 166% more CO2 equivalent emissions when compared to the RecycLiCo process. To put this into context, such a variance is about the same as 17,000 tons of CO2 per GWh of NMC battery material recycled, which is roughly equivalent to the amount of emissions made by 3,700 vehicles in a year on average.1

American Manganese Inc., Wednesday, July 13, 2022, Press release picture

Minviro also found that the RecycLiCo process, when compared against the industry average for primary extraction methods (i.e. mining), results in a 35% reduction in CO2 equivalent emissions for NMC precursor production and a 74% reduction for lithium hydroxide production.

"I am pleased to report that the LCA results confirm RecycLiCo's lower environmental impact to produce NMC precursor and lithium hydroxide, when compared to primary raw material extraction methods or competing hydrometallurgical recycling," said Larry Reaugh, the Company's President and CEO. "To collectively achieve true decarbonization as an industry, we must not cut corners at any stage of the lithium-ion battery supply chain and should instead recognize the most efficient and environmentally friendly technologies as an industry benchmark."

About Minviro

Minviro is a London-based and globally recognized consultancy and technology company specializing in carrying out life cycle assessments in the technology metal space. The company provides quantitative environmental and climate impact data for mineral resource projects, battery manufacturers and OEMs to make environmentally informed decisions (www.minviro.com).

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc, doing business as RecycLiCo Battery Materials, is a battery materials company focused on recycling and upcycling lithium-ion battery waste. With minimal processing steps and over 99% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the patented, closed-loop hydrometallurgical process creates valuable lithium-ion battery materials for direct integration into the re-manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.

On behalf of Management
American Manganese Inc.

Larry W. Reaugh
President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: 778 574 4444
Email: lreaugh@amymn.com

www.americanmanganeseinc.com
www.recyclico.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

1 Calculations are made by the Company and based on statistics found at https://www.epa.gov/greenvehicles/greenhouse-gas-emissions-typical-passenger-vehicle

SOURCE: American Manganese Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/708496/RecycLiCo-Battery-Materials-Announces-Life-Cycle-Assessment-Results-for-Lithium-ion-Battery-Recycling-Upcycling-Process

AMERICAN MANGANESE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.