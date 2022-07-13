Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Reports Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenues increased 7% in Q4 2022 compared to Q4 2021

Net loss per share improved quarter over quarter and year over year

Strong balance sheet with $7.4 million of cash

WOODSTOCK, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2022 / Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA),a global healthcare leader developing and producing patented Microcyn® technology-based stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications including wound, eye, oral and nasal care and dermatological conditions, today announced financial results for fiscal year 2022 and the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022.

"Our fourth quarter continues to reflect the restructuring and transition from Sonoma's last two years," commented Amy Trombly, CEO of Sonoma. "Our Q4 revenues increased slightly over the same period last year, however we still experienced expenses related to the divestiture of our Rx dermatology business in the U.S. in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 which we expect to diminish going forward. We are excited about the future as we leave unprofitable business lines in our past and focus on a business model that prioritizes growth and profitability including expanding our presence in the U.S. and growing our business using distributors worldwide. I expect that our core business will continue to diversify and strengthen as we develop new products, markets, and distributor relationships."

Recent Business Highlights

Sonoma continued to build and diversify its business by introducing new products and expanding existing partnerships while gaining new partnerships and adding to its regulatory clearances around the world.

In January 2022, Sonoma partnered with Anlicare International to seek regulatory clearance for oral and dental products in China. Anlicare will bear the costs of the regulatory process. The regulatory clearance is expected in 2024.

On March 20, 2022, Sonoma launched Microdox®, a urinary tract infection, catheter, and bladder rinse. This new indication for Microdox® based on Sonoma's patented Microcyn® Technology is intended to treat and prevent infections in the urinary tract and bladder and is currently available for immediate use through Sonoma's partners, Te Arai BioFarma in New Zealand and Australia, and NuAngle in South Africa.

In spring 2022, our animal healthcare partner Manna Pro, began selling our HOCl-products through Cabela's and Bass Pro Shops introducing the benefits of our Microcyn technology to new customers.

On May 3, 2022, Sonoma expanded its successful partnership with MicroSafe Group DMCC with the announcement of the EPA Approval for Nanocyn® Hospital-Grade Disinfectant in the United States. The EPA approval process was a coordinated effort by Sonoma and MicroSafe Group. MicroSafe Group managed and financed the regulatory process with the EPA in exchange for non-exclusive rights to distribute Nanocyn in the United States. Sonoma provided expertise and manufactured the required product samples.

In June 2022, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and MicroSafe Group DMCC announced Nanocyn® hospital grade disinfectant has been added to the list of COVID-19 disinfectants maintained by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's List N. The addition to the COVID-19 disinfectant list represents an extension of the EPA approval for this product. Also in June, the EPA added Nanocyn® to List Q as a disinfectant for Emerging Viral Pathogens, including Monkeypox.

Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

Total revenue of $2.3 million for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022 increased by $0.1 million, or 7%, from $2.2 million for the same period last year. The primary reason for the increase was an increase in Latin America revenue partially offset by a decline in Europe and Rest of World revenue.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2022, Sonoma reported cost of revenues of $2.2 million resulting in total gross profit of $0.1 million, or 4% of total revenue, compared to a gross loss of $0.2 million, or (9)% of total revenue in the same period last year. Adjusted for approximately $715,000 and $800,000 of revenue estimate adjustments related to returns, distributor fees, and rebates as a result of the transfer of the prescription dermatology business to EMC that we made in the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively the gross profit percentage for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 would be approximately 24% compared to 20% in the prior year.

Total operating expenses during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 were $3.2 million, up $0.5 million, or 20%, as compared to the same period in the prior year. In the quarter ending March 31, 2022, we reconciled accounts with EMC to settle out the remaining prescription dermatology business. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to this reconciliation with EMC Pharma, Inc. which will not reoccur.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 was $2.9 million, down by $0.5 million, or 14%, compared to the same period last year. EBITDAS loss for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 of $2.8 million was down by $100,000, or 4%, compared to an EBITDAS loss of $2.7 million for the same period last year.

As of March 31, 2022, Sonoma had cash and cash equivalents of $7.4 million.

Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2022

Total revenues for the year ended March 31, 2022 of $12.6 million decreased by $6.0 million as compared to $18.6 million for the year ended March 31, 2021. The revenue consisted of a decrease in revenue of $1.6 million primarily related to the divestiture of the Rx dermatology business, a decrease in revenue of $3.9 million, or 65%, in Latin America related to the end of the Invekra contract, and a decrease in revenue of $0.5 million, or 7%, in Europe and Rest of World.

For the year ended March 31, 2022, Sonoma reported total revenues of $12.6 million and total cost of revenues of $8.6 million, resulting in total gross profit of $4.0 million, or 32% of total revenues, compared to a gross profit of $6.6 million, or 35% of total revenues, for the same period in the prior year. Adjusted for the approximately $715,000 and $800,000 of revenue estimate adjustments related to the divestiture of the U.S. prescription dermatology business, the gross profit percentage for the year ended March 31, 2022 would be approximately 35% compared to 38% in the prior year. The decline in gross margin is the result of product mix and higher product sales to distributors versus sales through our direct sales force which tend to have higher net selling prices and thus higher margins. However, distributor sales typically have lower margins because they do not require the higher operating expenses associated with a dedicated sales force.

Total operating expenses during fiscal year 2022 were $9.9 million, down $0.1 million, or 1%, as compared to the same period in the prior year. This was the result of a decline in research and development expenses as a result of moving research and development from the U.S. to our facility in Mexico, partially offset by an increase in insurance costs.

Net loss during fiscal year 2022 was $5.1 million, up $1.1 million, or 29%, compared to the same period last year. EBITDAS loss for fiscal year 2022 of $5.3 million was up $2.4 million, or 86%, compared to an EBITDAS loss of $2.9 million for the same period last year.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals is a global healthcare leader for developing and producing stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, nasal care, oral care, and dermatological conditions. The company's products reduce infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses in a safe and effective manner. In-vitro and clinical studies of hypochlorous acid (HOCl) show it to have impressive antipruritic, antimicrobial, antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties. Sonoma's stabilized HOCl immediately relieves itch and pain, kills pathogens and breaks down biofilm, does not sting or irritate skin and oxygenates the cells in the area treated assisting the body in its natural healing process. The company's products are sold either directly or via partners in 54 countries worldwide and the company actively seeks new distribution partners. The company has offices in Woodstock, Georgia, and Boulder, Colorado, as well as manufacturing operations in Latin America. European marketing and sales are headquartered in Roermond, Netherlands. More information can be found at www.sonomapharma.com. For partnership opportunities, please contact busdev@sonomapharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the commercial and technology progress and future financial performance of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and its subsidiaries (the "company"). These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "continue," "reduce," "develop" and "expand," among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the company's business that could cause actual results to vary, including such risks that regulatory clinical and guideline developments may change, scientific data may not be sufficient to meet regulatory standards or receipt of required regulatory clearances or approvals, clinical results may not be replicated in actual patient settings, protection offered by the company's patents and patent applications may be challenged, invalidated or circumvented by its competitors, the available market for the company's products will not be as large as expected, the company's products will not be able to penetrate one or more targeted markets, revenues will not be sufficient to meet the company's cash needs or fund further development, as well as uncertainties relative to the COVID-19 pandemic and economic development, varying product formulations and a multitude of diverse regulatory and marketing requirements in different countries and municipalities, and other risks detailed from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share amounts)

March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,396 $ 4,220 Accounts receivable, net 2,407 2,806 Inventories, net 2,663 2,530 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,746 3,218 Current portion of deferred consideration, net of discount 218 209 Total current assets 16,430 12,983 Property and equipment, net 320 360 Operating lease, right of use assets 559 769 Deferred tax asset 829 - Deferred consideration, net of discount, less current portion 630 763 Other assets 77 112 Total assets $ 18,845 $ 14,987 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,641 $ 1,769 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,843 1,154 Deferred revenue 1,223 267 Deferred revenue Invekra 54 52 Current portion of debt-PPP 120 - Current portion of long-term debt 688 596 Operating lease liabilities 250 240 Total current liabilities 5,819 4,078 Long-term deferred revenue Invekra 182 229 Long-term debt, less current portion - PPP - 1,310 Withholding Tax Payable 3,838 3,478 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 309 529 Total liabilities $ 10,148 $ 9,624 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity Convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 714,286 shares authorized at March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, no shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 24,000,000 shares authorized at March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, 3,100,937 and 2,092,909 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 197,370 189,217 Accumulated deficit (184,363 ) (179,277 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,312 ) (4,579 ) Total stockholders' equity 8,697 5,363 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 18,845 $ 14,987

SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Year Ended March 31, March 31, (Unaudited) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues 2,298 2,157 12,628 18,629 Cost of revenues 2,202 2,351 8,635 12,070 Gross profit (loss) 96 (194 ) 3,993 6,559 Operating expenses Research and development 4 130 125 555 Selling, general and administrative 3,152 2,490 9,755 9,453 Total operating expenses 3,156 2,620 9,880 10,008 Loss from operations (3,060 ) (2,814 ) (5,887 ) (3,449 ) Interest (expense) income, net (9 ) 2 (10 ) 4 Forgiveness of PPP loan - - 723 - Gain on sale of assets - - 150 137 Other (expense) income (213 ) 93 (394 ) (594 ) Loss before income taxes (3,282 ) (2,719 ) (5,418 ) (3,902 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 338 (713 ) 332 (713 ) Loss from continuing operations $ (2,944 ) $ (3,432 ) $ (5,086 ) $ (4,615 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax - $ (228 ) $ - $ 665 Net loss $ (2,944 ) $ (3,660 ) $ (5,086 ) $ (3,950 ) Net loss per share: basic, and diluted from continuing operations $ (0.95 ) $ (1.64 ) $ (1.92 ) $ (2.31 ) (Loss) income per share from discontinued operations - (0.11 ) - 0.33 Net loss per share: basic and diluted $ (0.95 ) $ (1.76 ) $ (1.92 ) $ (1.97 ) Weighted-average number of shares used in per common share calculations: 3,100 2,085 2,653 1,996 Other comprehensive loss Net loss $ (2,944 ) $ (3,660 ) $ (5,086 ) $ (3,950 ) Foreign currency translation adjustments 259 (344 ) 267 1,031 Comprehensive loss $ (2,685 ) $ (4,004 ) $ (4,819 ) $ (2,919 )

SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, Year Ended March 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (1) Loss from operations minus non-cash expenses EBITDAS loss: GAAP loss from operations as reported $ (3,060 ) $ (2,814 ) $ (5,887 ) $ (3,449 ) Non-cash adjustments: Stock-based compensation 213 76 382 371 Depreciation and amortization 36 39 187 227 Non-GAAP loss from operations minus non-cash expenses EBITDAS loss $ (2,811 ) $ (2,699 ) $ (5,318 ) $ (2,851 )) (2) Net loss minus non-cash expenses: GAAP net (loss) income as reported $ (2,944 ) $ (3,660 ) $ (5,086 ) $ (3,950 ) Non-cash adjustments: Stock-based compensation 213 76 382 371 Depreciation and amortization 36 39 187 227 Non-GAAP net (loss) income minus non-cash expenses $ (2,695 ) $ (3,545 ) $ (4,517 ) $ (3,352 ) (3) Operating expenses minus non-cash expenses GAAP operating expenses as reported $ 3,156 $ 2,620 $ 9,880 $ 10,008 Non-cash adjustments: Stock-based compensation (213 ) (76 ) (382 ) (371 ) Depreciation and amortization (36 ) (39 ) (187 ) (227 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses minus non-cash expenses $ 2,907 $ 2,505 $ 9,310 $ 9,410

(1) Loss from operations minus non-cash expenses (EBITDAS) is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company defines operating loss minus non-cash expenses as GAAP reported operating loss minus operating depreciation and amortization, and operating stock-based compensation. The Company uses this measure for the purpose of modifying the operating loss to reflect direct cash related transactions during the measurement period.

(2) Net loss minus non-cash expenses is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company defines net loss minus non-cash expenses as GAAP reported net loss minus depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, and non-cash foreign exchange transaction losses. The Company uses this measure for the purpose of modifying the net loss to reflect only those expenses to reflect direct cash transactions during the measurement period.

(3) Operating expenses minus non-cash expenses is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company defines operating expenses minus non-cash expenses as GAAP reported operating expenses minus operating depreciation and amortization, and operating stock-based compensation. The Company uses this measure for the purpose of identifying total operating expenses involving cash transactions during the measurement period.

SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

REVENUE SCHEDULES

(In thousands)

The following table shows the Company's revenues by geographic region:

Three Months Ended March 31, (Unaudited) 2022 2021 $ Change % Change United States $ (67 ) $ (171 ) $ 104 61 % Latin America 740 324 416 128 % Europe and Rest of the World 1,625 2,004 (379 ) (19 %) Total $ 2,298 $ 2,157 $ 141 7 %

Year Ended March 31, 2022 2021 $ Change % Change United States $ 3,807 $ 5,419 $ (1,612 ) (30 %) Latin America 2,095 5,976 (3,881 ) (65 %) Europe and Rest of the World 6,726 7,234 (508 ) (7 %) Total $ 12,628 $ 18,629 $ (6,001 ) (32 %)

