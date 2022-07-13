Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2022) - KOMMA will be sponsoring and participating at the Think ESG event hosted at The National Club, in Toronto, on Thursday July 14 , 2022.

About KOMMA

As the traditional car as we know it comes under ever-increasing pressure to be removed from city centres due to mounting inefficiencies that do not sit purposefully with the 21st century urban environment, KOMMA produces entirely new generation electric vehicles that reshape how we travel, and at scale will dramatically improve the cities of our near future.

A smarter use of design, resources and space from a team that has put over 40 well known vehicles on the road to date, from Ferrari and Maserati, to BMW and Volkswagen, and many others. The KOMMA team is extremely well versed with ground-breaking design dynamics, having also designed the world's most energy efficient car, Lightyear One, and the lightest and fastest high performance car on a track, the Dallara Stradale.

Such experience enables KOMMA to combine design and engineering excellence, with thousands of mobility studies that show modern day cities require an entirely new footprint of vehicle to create a better way to move, and a better standard of living.

Advanced tech enables KOMMA vehicles to have a much narrower vehicle footprint than any other car, or microcar, on the road: essential for efficient manoeuvring through city traffic or reduced road space allocation, providing a mobility solution to genuinely and effectively reshape how people move within our cities. Simply switching cars to electric is not enough. Innovative smaller vehicles from KOMMA will replace the old urban mobility model currently in place, setting a new worldwide standard for sustainable, healthy and more efficient transport.

About Think ESG

Think ESG is a Toronto-based organization with a mission to bring high quality ESG issuers and curated investors together. We bring innovative start-ups and put them in contact with a mix of investors ranging from institutional funds, retail investment advisors and high net worth individuals. Think ESG hosts exclusive networking events centered around companies that are pushing the boundaries of all things related to ESG. Our goal is to connect like-minded investors, who are focused on the future of investing including investing in a sustainable circular economy, with high quality companies that have ESG-related projects in Canada and abroad.

