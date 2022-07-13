Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2022) - Lupo Capital Inc. will be sponsoring and participating at the Think ESG event hosted at The National Club, in Toronto on Thursday July 14, 2022.

About Lupo Capital

Lupo Capital is a data-driven firm focused on helping small cap companies increase investor awareness. We are building out a diversified and robust portfolio that covers all aspects of the circular and ESG economy. Our established network allows us access to bold entrepreneurs who are at the forefront of the ESG revolution along with a high-quality mix of investors including family offices, institutional funds and HNW retail. We have multiple data points on our network and have fostered a type of relationship that encourages loyalty and attracts investors who truly believe in your company's vision. This allows us to facilitate strategic introduction between companies and investors that delivers high-impact corporate visibility, which attracts capital, retains existing shareholders, and creates powerful conversations with investors to build long lasting relationships.

About Think ESG

Think ESG is a Toronto-based organization with a mission to bring high quality ESG issuers and curated investors together. We bring innovative start-ups and put them in contact with a mix of investors ranging from institutional funds, retail investment advisors and high net worth individuals. Think ESG hosts exclusive networking events centered around companies that are pushing the boundaries of all things related to ESG. Our goal is to connect like-minded investors, who are focused on the future of investing including investing in a sustainable circular economy, with high quality companies that have ESG-related projects in Canada and abroad.

