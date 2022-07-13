Santiago, Chile--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2022) - Cleanlight Inc. will be sponsoring the Think ESG event hosted at The National Club, in Toronto, on Thursday July 14, 2022.

About Cleanlight Inc.

A B2B and B2C affordable and innovative solar solution for homes and businesses. To date, Cleanlight has generated over USD $8.5 million dollars in consumer sales through its loyal customer base. Cleanlight's solar solution has the capacity to harness substantially more energy than the industry standard through their patented gel batteries that are considered to be more reliable and durable than their competitors. Cleanlight's industry grade solar technology is also heavily expanding into the mining sector, with several companies across North America such as Teck, Lundin Mining, Barrick Gold, and Kinross who have chosen to utilize Cleanlight's solar solution for their commercial operations. Cleanlight intends to unleash its proprietary consumer product in 2023, Solbox Technologies ("Solbox"), to revolutionize solar generator technology directly to consumers. The Solbox generators will combine with a consumer's home power supply to act as a more efficient source of renewable energy for everyday use.

About Think ESG

Think ESG is a Toronto-based organization with a mission to bring high quality ESG issuers and curated investors together. We bring innovative start-ups and put them in contact with a mix of investors ranging from institutional funds, retail investment advisors and high net worth individuals. Think ESG hosts exclusive networking events centered around companies that are pushing the boundaries of all things related to ESG. Our goal is to connect like-minded investors, who are focused on the future of investing including investing in a sustainable circular economy, with high quality companies that have ESG-related projects in Canada and abroad.

We look forward to seeing you there.

