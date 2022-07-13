Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2022) - The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) will be sponsoring and participating at the Think ESG event hosted at The National Club, in Toronto on Thursday July 14, 2022.

About The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

The Canadian Securities Exchange is home to more than 790 uniquely listed issues covering a broad range of industry sectors. The exchange provides trade execution, smart routing, risk management, compliance and market information services for Canadian listed instruments. Recognized as an exchange by the Ontario Securities Commission in 2004, the CSE is designed to facilitate the capital formation process for public companies through a streamlined approach to company regulation that emphasizes disclosure and the provision of efficient secondary market trading services for investors.

About Think ESG

Think ESG is a Toronto-based organization with a mission to bring high quality ESG issuers and curated investors together. We bring innovative start-ups and put them in contact with a mix of investors ranging from institutional funds, retail investment advisors and high net worth individuals. Think ESG hosts exclusive networking events centered around companies that are pushing the boundaries of all things related to ESG. Our goal is to connect like-minded investors, who are focused on the future of investing including investing in a sustainable circular economy, with high quality companies that have ESG-related projects in Canada and abroad.

