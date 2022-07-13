Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2022) - Wamamme Foods Inc. will be sponsoring the Think ESG event hosted at The National Club, in Toronto, on Thursday July 14, 2022.

About Wamame Foods Inc.

Wamame Foods Inc. a food technology company, is based in Vancouver BC and is focused on the development and distribution of innovative, premium plant-based Japanese-Asian meat alternatives. To date, the Company has created and launched Waygu, a brand representing the highest quality of plant-based meat alternative products. Wamame's products are targeted at a growing common core consumer group referred to as "flexitarians" in the industry, that is an individual looking to substitute animal proteins in their diet with sustainable plant proteins. The Company develops first to market, innovative food IP, tests and validates its products in high-end, top-rated restaurants around the world and brings them to market through diversified distribution networks focusing on "food service" and "direct to consumer" channels.

About Think ESG

Think ESG is a Toronto-based organization with a mission to bring high quality ESG issuers and curated investors together. We bring innovative start-ups and put them in contact with a mix of investors ranging from institutional funds, retail investment advisors and high net worth individuals. Think ESG hosts exclusive networking events centered around companies that are pushing the boundaries of all things related to ESG. Our goal is to connect like-minded investors, who are focused on the future of investing including investing in a sustainable circular economy, with high quality companies that have ESG-related projects in Canada and abroad.

