Features Efficiency, Smoothness, Low Noise, Compactness, and an Excellent Riding Experience

Motinova's and Welling's latest E-bike motor series debut at EUROBIKE 2022.

New Motinova and Welling E-bike motor series offerings at Booth H8-I20, EUROBIKE 2022 (Indoors) (Photo: Business Wire)

By 2030, the global E-Bike market will reach 19 million units. As the green and low-carbon lifestyle trends, E-bikes have gradually become an alternative choice for urban commuters and field riders. Welling and Motinova offer three central motors for large chain wheels: Welling W6000, Welling 8500, and Motinova MT6000, featuring higher power density, higher efficiency, shorter response time, and lower wastage rate.

Welling W6000 for urban E-bikes: This high-performing central motor for large chain wheels is compact and low-noise designed (under 52dB), enabling a quiet riding experience. Its innovative torque sensor can adapt to a highly flexible riding curve for different biking scenarios. Its algorithm allows high-precision delay and inertia compensation for a smoother and more stable riding experience.

Welling W8500 for mountain E-bikes: Its unique flat wire winding structure with optimized design can enable efficiency to reach 80%, and increase battery range in mountain biking. Its ultra-high overload capacity can run continuously at 75% peak torque while keeping the shell temperature below 60°C for longer service life and more powerful output. Its highly integrated design enables it to have a weight of less than 3 kg in a very compact size.

Motinova MT6000: This high-performing central motor for large chain wheels is designed for urban commuters. The motor is only 3 kg and is very delicate. It could provide a maximum assistance rate of 270% in a strong and quiet momentum. Its pedaling rate can reach as high as 100rpm with five riding modes. Bikers can enjoy the fun of riding in all kinds of road conditions.

Motinova motors for small chain wheels, such as the VOLANS and PEGASI series; cycle computers; accessories; and other biking offerings are also on exhibition. In the outdoor exhibition area, Motinova and Welling also provide a fun test riding experience, "Ride Longer, Live Better."

Motinova and Welling will further enhance their core capabilities in the field of intelligent transportation and the two-wheel transportation market.

Motinova's and Welling's parent, Midea Industrial Technology, has built 27 R&D centers in China, Austria, India, and Japan, with an accumulation of more than 5,500 authorized patents.

