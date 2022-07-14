- (PLX AI) - Deutsche Telekom enters partnership for GD Towers.
- • Deutsche Telekom Sale of 51 percent stake in GD Towers at 17.5 billion euros enterprise value
- • Deutsche Telekom to retain 49 percent stake in GD Towers with significant minority protection rights, maintaining sizeable exposure to future value upside in this attractive telecom infrastructure asset class
- • Favorable Master Lease Agreement (MLA) and joint governance set-up enables to continue mobile network leadership of anchor tenants Telekom Deutschland and Magenta Austria
- • Estimated cash proceeds of 10.7 billion euros to be used for deleveraging at Deutsche Telekom Group level and acceleration of path towards 50.1 percent targeted stake in T-Mobile US
- • Transaction expected to close towards end of 2022
