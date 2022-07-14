Uzbekistan launched its latest procurement exercise in September 2021. The country aims to build three solar parks in the Namangan, Bukhara and Khorezm regions.Uzbekistan's Ministry of Energy has published a list of 11 bids that were admitted in the final phase of a solar tender that was launched last September. The procurement exercise involved three solar projects totaling 500 MW in the Namangan, Bukhara and Khorezm regions. The final list includes Chinese solar developer Jinko Power, UAE-based Masdar, Saudi Arabian utility ACWA Power, Turkey's Alarko Holding AS, Egypt's Elsewedy Electric, ...

