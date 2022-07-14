Adverty AB: Adverty Launches Industry-First Streaming Video Technology for In-Play Ads in Partnership with SeenThis

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2022 / Adverty AB (STO:ADVT)

Adaptive streaming video advertising from the partnership between SeenThis and Adverty brings innovative programmatic video ad formats to the gaming world for the first time

London, UK - 14th July 2022: Adverty AB today unveils a global partnership with Swedish technology company SeenThis; the partnership enables streamed video advertising to be delivered into live-gaming environments for the first time. The groundbreaking collaboration will allow advertisers to stream video creative programmatically through their preferred DSPs into Adverty's gaming inventory of IAB standard display banners, setting a new standard for immersive, smooth, high-quality in-game video advertising.

Demand for video advertising formats shows no sign of abating. In the US alone, digital video advertising spend surged 49% in 2021 and is expected to reach nearly $50bn this year, with other markets seeing growth on a similar scale.

By streaming rather than using traditional technology, Adverty and SeenThis create lightweight, crystal-clear video advertising placements in contextually appropriate positions through In-Play ads - from billboards to bus shelters - within a wide range of games, driving optimal engagement and performance.

Jonas Söderqvist, CEO at Adverty comments: "At a time when programmatic video advertising continues to explode, we are delighted to announce our global partnership with SeenThis to bring video ads to in-game advertising. This industry-first streaming solution is incredibly data-light and allows short, snappy content to be shared with ultimate flexibility. This adds significantly to the immersive quality of our leading in-game environments, with smooth, high-quality, fast-rendering video ad units now available across all our formats."

Jesper Benon, CEO at SeenThis, adds: "Through our streaming technology, we're speeding up and evolving the digital media landscape to set a new standard for content delivery online. SeenThis's groundbreaking screen experience enables advertisers to stream high-quality video creative in display across the programmatic ecosystem - at speed and at scale - thereby delivering highly engaging experiences. This marks the first time that SeenThis streaming video is used in-game and we are delighted to see Adverty's ad platform fully supporting our state-of-art video technology."

This new format will allow brands which are investing in video to place short form videos of between 6 and 15 seconds, as seen on platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube, into games where they find captive, engaged and often hard-to-reach audiences. With over 3 billion gamers across the world, more and more brands are opting to implement in-game advertising - with increasingly sophisticated ads yielding impressive results at a time when such opportunities are coming to be regarded as central for future innovations within the Metaverse.

Video Examples:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iAjKWJEao9s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CkhZwOIZ87A

About SeenThis

Since 2017, Swedish tech company SeenThis has been evolving screen experiences for everyone, everywhere. With its groundbreaking adaptive streaming technology, SeenThis is transforming the distribution and climate impact of digital content. With billions of streams served for more than 1000 brands in over 40 countries, the company is on a journey to reshape the internet - for good. Working across eight offices globally, SeenThis employees are obsessed with creating a truly high-speed and energy efficient Internet. For more information, visit seenthis.co.

For further information, please contact:

Anders Rössel, CFO

Phone: +46 70 867 00 20

E-mail: ar@adverty.com

About Adverty

Adverty, the leading in-game advertising platform, delivers seamless In-Play and In-Menu ads to connect brands and people through its revolutionary and patented technology built for games. The platform offers true in-game ad inventory at scale and allows content creators to monetise the complete experience with unobtrusive, easy-to-integrate, immersive ads. Founded in 2016, Adverty has offices in Stockholm, London, New York, Madrid, Helsinki, Istanbul and Lviv and works with advertisers, agencies and developers to unlock audiences and gaming revenue streams. More information at www.adverty.com.

This information is information that Adverty AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2022-07-14 08:15 CEST.

Attachments

Adverty launches industry-first streaming video technology for In-Play ads in partnership with SeenThis

SOURCE: Adverty AB

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/708551/Adverty-Launches-Industry-First-Streaming-Video-Technology-for-In-PlayTM-Ads-in-Partnership-with-SeenThis