The Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2022 launch immerses audiences in brand explorations that bridge IRL and metaverse connectivity in a continuation of the industry's largest "See Now, Buy Now" platform

Real-time brand experiences play out across a high-energy multimedia landscape that moves participants from the Brooklyn waterfront event to the Roblox gaming world and into new phygital commercial concepts globally

Tommy Hilfiger, which is owned by PVH Corp. [NYSE: PVH], announces its return to New York Fashion Week for the first time in three years with an experiential runway event that will unveil the latest "See Now, Buy Now" Fall 2022 collection while immersing audiences physically and digitally into a refreshed brand world.

Taking place on September 11th at 7 p.m. EDT, the interactive experience draws inspiration from New York's one-of-a-kind creative scene: an epicenter of people and subcultures, a collision of lo-fi and hi-tech, and a fusion of style and creativity. Infused with the ambiance and raw grit of New York City the birthplace of the TOMMY HILFIGER brand the event will connect people through spontaneous moments of creativity at an IRL showcase set at the Skyline Drive-In in Brooklyn and in a parallel metaverse activation.

"My heart immediately went to New York's iconic creative culture when I thought about where to launch our return to fashion week," said Tommy Hilfiger. "This is where fashion, art, music and entertainment was all coming together when I first started out in the industry. And today, it is still this approach that inspires me to engage with the cutting-edge communities building new creative experiences. This season is all about the collision of my favorite archival inspirations with new live event concepts and virtual worlds. It's the perfect expression of what we stand for as we pay homage to our roots with a return to NYFW."

Innovative multi-media brand activations will bring the Fall 2022 TOMMY HILFIGER collection to life from New York City to European capitals to Chengdu, and beyond. New retail concepts in select TOMMY HILFIGER stores and takeovers with key wholesale and pure player partners worldwide will complement the phygital showcase. Partnerships with global talent will debut on and off the runway, heroing TOMMY HILFIGER's roots in shaking up prep classics.

In an industry-first, the "See Now, Buy Now" catwalk will be live-streamed into the global Roblox community of over 50 million daily users, accompanied by avatars dressed in Fall 2022 TOMMY HILFIGER styles who will take over the remixed virtual city of New York. Every style hitting the physical runway will be available to purchase globally through Tommy Hilfiger's "See Now, Buy Now" concept, including digital product exclusives on Roblox. The brand's partnership with the global multiverse platform launched in December 2021 and continues to expand through new phases.

About TOMMY HILFIGER

TOMMY HILFIGER is one of the world's most recognized premium lifestyle brands, uplifting and inspiring consumers since 1985. The brand creates iconic style, which comes alive at the intersection of the classic and the new, co-created with people who are shaping culture around the world. TOMMY HILFIGER celebrates the essence of classic American style with a modern twist. Tommy Hilfiger offers premium quality and value to consumers worldwide under the TOMMY HILFIGER and TOMMY JEANS lifestyles, with a breadth of collections including men's, women's and kids' sportswear, denim, accessories, and footwear. Tommy Hilfiger has an unwavering commitment to sustainability and inclusivity.

Global retail sales of TOMMY HILFIGER products were approximately $9.3 billion in 2021 and the brand is powered by more than 16,000 associates worldwide present in 100 countries and more than 2,000 retail stores, including its largest global flagship store at tommy.com. PVH acquired Tommy Hilfiger in 2010 and continues to oversee a focused approach to growing the brand's worldwide relevance, presence, and long term growth.

About PVH Corp.

PVH is the growth platform for Calvin Klein and TOMMY HILFIGER. Through driving brand strength and relevance, we are connecting our global, iconic brands closer to where the consumer is going than ever before, today and with future generations. Guided by our values and enabled by our scale and global reach, we are driving fashion forward for good, as one team with one vision and one plan. That's the Power of Us, that's the Power of PVH+.

