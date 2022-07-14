Bad Marienberg (www.anleihencheck.de) - Die Biofrontera AG (ISIN DE0006046113/ WKN 604611), ein internationales biopharmazeutisches Unternehmen, gibt bekannt, dass die australische Patentbehörde (IP Australia) das Patent "Photodynamic therapy comprising two light exposures at different wavelengths" (AU 2018/437303B2) erteilt hat, nachdem die Einspruchsfrist abgelaufen war, ohne dass eine "notice of opposition" beim Amt eingegangen ist, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...