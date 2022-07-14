The world's first mild alcoholic oat drink, Hang Oat Vanilla, launched by the company in spring, won silver in the prestigious IWSC (International Wine and Spirit Competition), in the RTD category.

Hang Oat Vanilla is Arctic Blue Beverages' first mild alcoholic drink in the growing RTD (ready to drink) category. "Being true to our approach, we wanted to challenge the category and develop a product that hasn't been done before. An oat-based RTD drink seemed like the right challenge for us," says Valtteri Eroma, CEO of Arctic Blue Beverages. "The prize in the international competition is proof that we have succeeded in our product development", Eroma adds.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713006016/en/

Hang Oat Vanilla RTD (Photo: Business Wire)

The jury of the IWSC competition evaluated the product as follows: "Creamy oat latte spiced with a hint of cinnamon giving a sweet Milky texture with lovely balance and oatmeal character and light fruity length."

According to Eroma, the market for RTD drinks has grown enormously worldwide, and at the same time, oat-based alternatives are taking shelf space from traditional dairy products. "The growth in both categories is compelling. With Hang Oat Vanilla, we are among the first to take part in this growing segment," he says.

The product is manufactured in Finland and packed in a Tetra Pak carton. It is sold in Finland in S-Groups' Prisma stores. In the future, the company plans to increase its RTD product selection by bringing new flavours to the market and sell the products abroad.

Competition: IWSC

Award: Alternative Drinks Silver 2022

Tasting Category: Low or No Alcohol Distilled Spirits -> RTD Drinks and Pre-Mixed cocktails.

Judges Tasting Notes: Creamy oat latte spiced with a hint of cinnamon giving a sweet milky texture with lovely balance and oatmeal character and light fruity length.

Score: 90

About us

Arctic Blue Beverages is a Nordic beverage company whose best-known products are the multi-award winning Arctic Blue Gin, Arctic Blue Gin Navy Strength and the world's first dairy-free gin-based oat liqueur, Arctic Blue Oat. The company invests heavily into international export and its products are sold in Finland, Sweden, Japan, Australia and more than a dozen other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713006016/en/

Contacts:

Valtteri Eroma, CEO

Phone: +358 44 531 3950

Email: valtteri.eroma@arcticbluebeverages.com