Veganz Group AG: Saving the world one BBQ at a time - sustainable vegan stadium BBQ Sausage by Veganz available in shops as of august!

Berlin, 14.07.2022 - No sooner is it warm and sunny and nearly 40 per cent of consumers get out their BBQ every two weeks (1) - and among the most popular foods are steaks and BBQ sausages (2). Around 77 per cent of men and 65 per cent of women indicated in 2020 that (BBQ) sausages were an absolute must (3). That confirms: going without meat on the BBQ is still not an option for most Germans. There is just one problem: our consumption is really heating up the climate!

According to the German Federal Environment Agency, 95 per cent of climate-relevant emissions produced by preparing food on the BBQ are actually caused by the food itself. If we want to BBQ in a climate-friendly way, first and foremost we need to reduce the amount of meat we eat (4) or, ideally, switch to plant-based specialities such as the sustainable vegan BBQ Sausage by Veganz.

With a carbon footprint of 1,092 g per pack (400 g), the Veganz BBQ Sausage is showing just what climate protection can look like. The same weight of the animal-derived equivalent causes more than four times the carbon emissions at 4,682 g (5). Even more staggering is the difference for the water footprint: at 14 litres, the production of the vegan sausages uses 99% less water per pack than is the case for traditional BBQ sausages made from veal (1,303 litres per 400 g).

Having already become a fixture at kiosks in the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, the popular stadium BBQ Sausage is soon to be available in retailers' chiller cabinets. In retail, it can hold its own just as well in terms of price and weight as it can for its taste and sustainability.

Thanks to its authentic flavour and crispy outer, it is the perfect way to get started for anybody interested in trying out vegan. Made with pea protein instead of gluten or soya protein, it is also the perfect BBQ food for those suffering with food intolerance.

The Veganz stadium BBQ Sausage deliberately sets itself apart from the competition's most common products that are currently available: by promoting the move towards using peas as an alternative source of protein. Fittingly, the Berlin-based vegan company has recently partnered with the Fraunhofer Institute for Molecular Biology and Applied Ecology IME to cultivate peas in vertical farming - an absolute revolution in agriculture and the food industry!

For more information about Veganz and its products, please click here.

About Veganz Group AG

Veganz (veganz.com) - Good for you, better for all - is the brand for plant-based foods. Founded in 2011 in Berlin, Veganz became known as a European vegan supermarket chain. With a colourful and life-affirming corporate philosophy, Veganz succeeded in breaking open the vegan niche and establishing the plant-based nutrition trend on the market. The current product portfolio includes products for every meal of the day and is available in more than half of all European countries and over 22,000 points of sale (POS) worldwide. The Veganz product portfolio is also being continuously optimised with high-quality, innovative items, while the sustainable value chain is also being constantly improved. Veganz was rewarded for its efforts in an exclusive 2021 ranking by German newspaper Handelsblatt that named it Germany's most innovative food brand.?

