Vattenfall and its partners have finished building a 100-cubic-meter underground facility to store green hydrogen.Vattenfall, Swedish steelmaker SSAB, and Swedish state-owned miner LKAB have finished building a rock cavern storage facility for green hydrogen near Luleå, northern Sweden. "The inauguration ceremony marks the start of the two-year test period, which will run until 2024," the companies said in a joint statement. "Hydrogen gas and its storage are central to our transition." The SEK 200 million ($18.8 million) Hybrit pilot facility is owned in three equal parts by the three companies. ...

