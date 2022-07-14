Positioned based on comprehensiveness of solutions, commitment to R&D, and reputation for "white glove" services

Talkdesk, Inc., a global cloud contact center leader for customer-obsessed companies, has been positioned as a Leader in the 2021 Frost Radar: European Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) Market analysis.

The European CCaaS market comprises more than 150 vendors offering solutions to companies across a broad range of verticals. From that field of 150 vendors, Frost Sullivan independently plotted the top 20 companies based on consistent growth and a strong focus on innovation for the Frost Radar analysis. The growth and innovation leaders met key criteria including longevity of their offering in Europe, consistent growth, and investments in transformative technologies like artificial intelligence.

According to the analysis, "Talkdesk is distinguished by the comprehensiveness and high standards of its solutions," having "one of the highest market averages of spending in R&D." The analysis also highlights that "Talkdesk has a culture and reputation for 'white glove' service throughout the entire customer lifecycle," providing "various services that enable companies to unlock the value of contact center transformation."

"The Talkdesk vision to offer breakthrough solutions to enhance CX is evidenced through a commitment to innovations," said Ankita Singh, senior industry analyst, Frost Sullivan. "The recent patents, product release frequencies, and innovations specific to omnichannel engagement, workforce engagement, and analytics offer a solid testimony of this. The continued focus on the geographical and operational expansion has helped Talkdesk gain a competitive edge and well-positioned it for future growth."

"Talkdesk continues to strengthen its Leader position worldwide, strategically expanding our global reach, bringing new innovations and AI-based capabilities to market, and helping many of Europe's largest organizations solve often complex and industry-specific challenges," said Tiago Paiva, chief executive officer, Talkdesk. "We're committed to giving businesses a better way to elevate customer experiences and drive business value and growth through the contact center."

