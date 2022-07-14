Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Closed Period - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

Global Opportunities Trust plc ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Closed Period - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations ('MAR')

The Company announces that it is satisfied that all inside information which the Directors and the Company may have in the period leading up to the announcement of the half year financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2022 has been, and will continue to be, notified to a Regulated Information Service. The Company is therefore not prohibited from repurchasing its own securities, or issuing new securities, during this period.

In accordance with Article 19, paragraph 11 of MAR, the mandatory closed period will commence on 18 July 2022 and will last until the half year financial results are published. It is anticipated that the half year financial results will be published on or around 18 August 2022.

If, during the period leading up to the announcement of the half year financial results, the Directors of the Company come into possession of any inside information, this will be notified to a Regulated Information Service before any such transactions are undertaken.

For further information please contact:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Telephone: 0131 378 0500

14 July 2022