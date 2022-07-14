Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 14.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
Kaufchance: Kurz vor dem nächsten großen Ausbruch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.07.2022 | 11:52
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Closed Period - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Closed Period - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

PR Newswire

London, July 14

Global Opportunities Trust plc ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Closed Period - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations ('MAR')

The Company announces that it is satisfied that all inside information which the Directors and the Company may have in the period leading up to the announcement of the half year financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2022 has been, and will continue to be, notified to a Regulated Information Service. The Company is therefore not prohibited from repurchasing its own securities, or issuing new securities, during this period.

In accordance with Article 19, paragraph 11 of MAR, the mandatory closed period will commence on 18 July 2022 and will last until the half year financial results are published. It is anticipated that the half year financial results will be published on or around 18 August 2022.

If, during the period leading up to the announcement of the half year financial results, the Directors of the Company come into possession of any inside information, this will be notified to a Regulated Information Service before any such transactions are undertaken.

For further information please contact:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Telephone: 0131 378 0500

14 July 2022

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.