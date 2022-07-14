Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 14.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
Kaufchance: Kurz vor dem nächsten großen Ausbruch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.07.2022 | 11:58
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Linxon: Shurton 400 kV substation successfully energised, transmitting low-carbon energy in UK

BIRMINGHAM, England, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Linxon has successfully energised the Shurton 400 kV substation. The new substation will connect Hinkley Point C into the electricity network, delivering low carbon energy to the south-west and connect six million UK homes and businesses.

"We are glad to have been entrusted with this important project by National Grid, meeting the requirements of our customer with state-of-the-art engineering, construction, timely delivery and installation of the equipment, and project management expertise," said Stefan Reisacher, CEO of Linxon. "Our project team, in close collaboration with our client National Grid, achieved more than 1000 safe working days with no accidents during the entire site operations."

Linxon designed, manufactured and installed the 400 kV GIS indoor substation, which is providing double circuit connections to existing substations. Gas-insulated busbars will connect the GIS switchgear to overhead line and cable circuits. Linxon also delivered the civil works, installation and commissioning.

Compact indoor GIS technology reduces space requirements of up to 70 percent compared to conventional AIS substation designs (which offers customer's cost savings), and also makes extensions and retrofitting vastly less complicated in confined spaces. GIS technology in addition increases supply reliability and availability, while reducing maintenance requirements.

Linxon is building the infrastructure to power the world with carbon free energy. We strive to minimize the carbon impact of our business activities, by continually looking for supply options and methods of working which will significantly reduce carbon emissions - in design, procurement and construction.

CONTACT:

Kristina Holmström Matses
Head of Communications
kristina.holmstrom-matses@linxon.com
+46706083017

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/linxon/r/shurton-400-kv-substation-successfully-energised--transmitting-low-carbon-energy-in-uk,c3601142

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/linxon/i/stefan-reisacher-1,c3070708

Stefan Reisacher 1

https://news.cision.com/linxon/i/shurton-2,c3070707

Shurton_2

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.