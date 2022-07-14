Linxon: Shurton 400 kV substation successfully energised, transmitting low-carbon energy in UK

BIRMINGHAM, England, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Linxon has successfully energised the Shurton 400 kV substation. The new substation will connect Hinkley Point C into the electricity network, delivering low carbon energy to the south-west and connect six million UK homes and businesses.

"We are glad to have been entrusted with this important project by National Grid, meeting the requirements of our customer with state-of-the-art engineering, construction, timely delivery and installation of the equipment, and project management expertise," said Stefan Reisacher, CEO of Linxon. "Our project team, in close collaboration with our client National Grid, achieved more than 1000 safe working days with no accidents during the entire site operations."

Linxon designed, manufactured and installed the 400 kV GIS indoor substation, which is providing double circuit connections to existing substations. Gas-insulated busbars will connect the GIS switchgear to overhead line and cable circuits. Linxon also delivered the civil works, installation and commissioning.

Compact indoor GIS technology reduces space requirements of up to 70 percent compared to conventional AIS substation designs (which offers customer's cost savings), and also makes extensions and retrofitting vastly less complicated in confined spaces. GIS technology in addition increases supply reliability and availability, while reducing maintenance requirements.

Linxon is building the infrastructure to power the world with carbon free energy. We strive to minimize the carbon impact of our business activities, by continually looking for supply options and methods of working which will significantly reduce carbon emissions - in design, procurement and construction.

CONTACT:

Kristina Holmström Matses

Head of Communications

kristina.holmstrom-matses@linxon.com

+46706083017



This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/linxon/r/shurton-400-kv-substation-successfully-energised--transmitting-low-carbon-energy-in-uk,c3601142

The following files are available for download: