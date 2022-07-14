eDesk's integration with Mirakl will enable marketplace sellers to centrally manage all their customer support, at scale, in one unified inbox.

eDesk, the e-commerce platform that reduces the complexity of customer support for businesses as they scale into new sales channels, announced today it has partnered with Mirakl to increase its native integrations to over 200 channels. eDesk offers unparalleled marketplace coverage, meaning that sellers can extend their sales channels without introducing complexity to their customer service processes.

eDesk, who work with SuperDry, Seinnheiser and Suzuki, is the only customer support solution purpose-built for online retailers. For multichannel e-commerce sellers, the partnership means that Mirakl customers can consolidate all customer support interactions into a single unified inbox, enabling agents to work remotely and seamlessly across all sales channels. eDesk has been chosen by Mirakl as the solution to help their marketplace sellers deliver extraordinary customer support, everywhere they sell. With eDesk's easy-to-use customer support helpdesk tools, Mirakl Connect sellers like Best Buy Canada, Macys, Decathlon and Boohoo.com to expand into new sales channels without compromising customer satisfaction.

"We're thrilled to announce this strategic partnership with Mirakl today, allowing marketplace sellers across 200+ platform integrations to utilise eDesk's platform to adapt to new challenges and support their customers at scale without adding unnecessary complexity. The partnership will enable brands on Mirakl powered marketplaces to use customer service to fuel their business's online growth." Said Dermot O'Connor, eDesk's CEO.

Mirakl makes expanding to new channels simple, but expansion can raise challenges for growing businesses in delivering satisfactory customer support and maintaining loyalty. With Mirakl, organizations across B2B and B2C industries can launch marketplaces faster, grow bigger, and operate with confidence as they exceed rising customer expectations. The partnership will allow Mirakl sellers to easily support new sales channels, at no extra cost, from one inbox, and grow their business with the confidence that customer service in any language is covered everywhere they sell.

"We have been working with eDesk to reimagine customer support for marketplace sellers, both big, and small. eDesk's platform creates a robust, reliable e-commerce backbone that allows retailers to provide outstanding support experiences for their customers on every channel, helping sellers to scale faster." said Luke Heffernan, Mirakl's Director of Partner Ecosystems Americas APAC.

eDesk is the first helpdesk solution to natively integrate with all 150+ of the Mirakl marketplaces. Mirakl's partnership with eDesk enables marketplace sellers to centrally manage all their customer support, at scale, all in one place. Unlike other help desk solutions, eDesk is built specifically for eCommerce and is the only product on the market to give brands and sellers the ability to truly support their customers 1:1 across all their sales channels. eDesk's award-winning solution enables sellers across Mirakl marketplaces to simply and automatically consolidate, prioritise and translate customer queries from multiple channels, in just a few clicks.

-ENDS-

About Mirakl

Mirakl offers the industry's first and most advanced enterprise marketplace SaaS platform. With Mirakl, organizations across B2B and B2C industries can launch marketplaces faster, grow bigger, and operate with confidence as they exceed rising customer expectations. Platforms are the new competitive advantage in eCommerce, and the world's most trusted brands choose Mirakl for its comprehensive solution of technology, expertise, and the Mirakl Connect ecosystem to unlock the power of the platform business model for them. As a result, companies like ABB, Astore by AccorHotels, Best Buy Canada, Carrefour, Catch, Changi Airport, Darty, The Kroger Co., Leroy Merlin, Maisons du Monde, Metro, and Toyota Material Handling gain the speed, scale and agility to win in the changing eCommerce landscape. For more information: www.mirakl.com.

About eDesk:

Entirely eCommerce focused, eDesk helps online retailers to deliver seriously extraordinary customer service, everywhere they sell. eDesk's suite of award-winning AI-powered eCommerce tools improve productivity, profitability and reputation through automation, commercial insight, and competitive benchmarking.

eDesk integrates seamlessly with more marketplace, webstore, communications, social media and logistics channels than any other customer support software provider, so eCommerce brands can respond to customer queries quicker and focus on selling more to realize their growth potential.

eDesk is the only customer support solution provider on the Amazon and Walmart development councils, and counts Google, eBay, Shopify amongst key strategic partners. Customers include Superdry, Pitstop Auto, Right Deals UK.

Founded as xSellco and rebranded as eDesk in 2021, the company is trusted by thousands of customers around the world and powers over *14 million conversations every month, resulting in billions of dollars of eCommerce transactions every year. eDesk is headquartered in Ireland with offices in the UK and the US. For more information: https://www.edesk.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220714005396/en/

Contacts:

Eleanor McGrath

eleanor.mcgrath@150bond.com