ENB Therapeutics, Inc.: ENB Therapeutics to Present at SVB Securities Biopharma Private Company Connect on July 20-21, 2022

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2022 / ENB Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new and differentiated class of therapeutics targeting the endothelin B receptor (ETBR) inhibitor, today announced that Sumayah Jamal, MD-PhD, President, Co-Founder, and CSO of ENB Therapeutics, will be participating in the SVB Securities Biopharma Private Company Connect to be held virtually on July 20th and 21st. The ENB team will meet with investors in one-on-one meetings, which can be requested through SVB, and will present a corporate overview. For more information please see: https://www.svbsecurities.com/events/

About ENB Therapeutics, Inc.

ENB Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of medicines, endothelin B receptor (ETBR) inhibitors, to overcome resistance to immune-based therapies such as the immune checkpoint inhibitors. ETBR causes uncontrolled cancer growth, drives cancers to spread through the body and prevents the immune system from detecting and killing cancer cells. ENB's lead product candidate, ENB-003 specifically blocks the ETBR and has the potential to enhance the efficacy of immune-based therapies. ENB-003 is currently being investigated in an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial in collaboration with Merck.

Investor and Media Contact:

ENB Therapeutics, Inc.

Sumayah Jamal, MD-PhD

President, Co-Founder, CSO

info@enbpharma.com

Tel: (212)792-2317

SOURCE: ENB Therapeutics, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/708482/ENB-Therapeutics-to-Present-at-SVB-Securities-Biopharma-Private-Company-Connect-on-July-20-21-2022