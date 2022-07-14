Snipp Interactive Inc.: Snipp's Gambit Partners with Scuti, A Leading Brand-Fueled Rewards Platform

Players can now shop and convert their Scuti$ to place free bets on Gambit's Free-to-Play sports betting and iGaming platform

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2022 / Today, Loyalty Gaming pioneer, Gambit Rewards, Inc. (Gambit), announced a new partnership with - Scuti, the interoperable player rewards and gCommerce platform. The partnership provides an exchange where players can purchase items from the Scuti marketplace and use their brand-fueled rewards to place free bets on Gambit's free sports and iGaming platform.

Gambit will now let Scuti account holders swap their Scuti$ for Gambit tokens and use them to place risk-free wagers on any game of choice to win cash or other prizes. Players now get to wager without spending a dime of their own. They are purchasing the goods directly from Scuti's marketplace, and each purchase is rewarded in the form of Scuti$, which can be up to 5% of the purchase price they paid on the goods.

Richard Pistilli, (Founder & CEO of Gambit) said "Partnering with Scuti is a natural extension of their user experience. Together, we can bring Gambit's unique take on free-to-play betting with real cash prizes to the gaming community at large. Scuti's audiences enjoy in-game experiences, and Gambit turbo charges that with risk-free betting."

"We see this partnership as a pivotal turn for gCommerce and rewards in the betting and gaming arena," said Nicholas Longano, Founder and CEO of Scuti, "Play-to-earn games are moving mainstream and this partnership makes it easier for players to enjoy gaming with rewards fueled from the very products they purchase every day. Today, holders can literally play-to-earn and use those rewards to place bets that come at no personal cost."

Through Scuti, players discover fully curated products and promotional offers from top brands directly from their games. Players receive brand-fueled rewards with every engagement and purchase through the Scuti marketplace. Scuti$tm can be redeemed for in-game purchases, physical products, converted to any game's native currency or gifted from one player to the next. Because Scuti is a universal rewards system, players can earn and redeem Scuti$ from any game on any device connected to the Scuti network, including Gambit Rewards.

About Scuti:

Scuti is the pioneer in gCommerce and the world's first universal rewards marketplace, accessed through video games and metaverses in the Scuti Network. Scuti's marketplace provides players direct access to curated products, promotional offers, and exciting rewards that can be redeemed for in-game virtual items, exchanged for native currency or used to purchase any physical goods in the Scuti catalog. Built by a team of video game veterans, Scuti provide game makers with the most lucrative and accretive revenue streams, brings players universal rewards to enhance their gaming experiences, and allows brands a direct advertising and sales platform to reach the elusive gaming audience. Scuti is a portfolio company of Fasanara Capital group. Fasanara Capital is a leading technology global investment house, pioneer investor in digital lending and digital assets since 2011. The fund manages approximately $3.5 billion in assets under management, on behalf of large institutional investors globally. For more information, visit: https://www.scuti.store

About Gambit Rewards:

Gambit is a regulator-approved consumer network that integrates loyalty programs with online gaming & sports betting in America. Part of Snipp Interactive Inc. (TSX-V: SPN; OTCPK: SNIPF), Gambit's platform enables consumers to convert unused loyalty points from across rewards programs into digital play tokens, which can then be used to collect real cash rewards or other prizes from free-to-play games. For more information, visit www.gambitrewards.com

About Snipp:

Snipp Interactive Inc (TSX-V: SPN; OTCPK: SNIPF) is a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company in the global loyalty and promotions sector. Snipp's proprietary and modular SnippCARE (Customer Acquisition, Retention & Engagement) Platform allows its marquee list of Fortune 1000 clients and world-class agencies and partners to use various modules of the Platform to run long-term and short-term programs and promotions, while continually generating and capturing unique zero party data that is invaluable in providing insights to drive sales. SnippCHECK, the Platform's Receipt Processing Module has established itself as the clear industry leader and standard by powering a large majority of all receipt based promotions in North America. SnippLOYALTY, the Platform's full scale modular loyalty engine allows clients the flexibility of deploying all aspects of a standard loyalty program on a case by case basis. SnippREWARDS, the Platform's modular catalogue of digital and physical rewards provides clients with global and easily deployable access to an extensive catalogue of digital and physical rewards. SnippWIN, the Platform's gaming module solves for the implementation and compliance difficulties of offering games of chance and skill on a global basis and allows for the global deployment and administration of legally compliant games of chance and skill. For more information, visit the Company's website atwww.snipp.com.

Snipp is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada with a presence across the United States, Canada, Ireland, Europe, and India. The Company is publicly listed on the TSXV in Canada and is also quoted on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol SNIPF.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such as changes in demand for and prices for the products of the company or the materials required to produce those products, labour relations problems, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright Snipp Interactive Inc. All rights reserved. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Snipp Interactive Inc.

Jaisun Garcha

Chief Financial Officer

investors@snipp.com

1-888-99-SNIPP

SOURCE: Snipp Interactive Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/708550/Snipps-Gambit-Partners-with-Scuti-A-Leading-Brand-Fueled-Rewards-Platform