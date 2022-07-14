CBD Life Sciences Inc.: CBD Life Sciences, Inc. Confirms the Launching of Delta-8 Infused Snacks

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2022 / Today CBD Life Sciences (OTC PINK:CBDL) through its wholly owned subsidiary, LBC Bioscience Inc. announces today that the company is proud to launch its Delta-8 infused snacks.

LBC Bioscience Inc. is always staying ahead of the game to satisfy customers and this product is immaculate! The Snacks come in five distinct kinds of bags and are packed with 500MG of pure Delta-8. Cheetos, Dank Funions, Doritos, Oreos, & Trips Ahoy are all available in shop as of right now with online to follow shortly after. This compound is a legal cannabinoid from the hemp plant, which bears a close resemblance to the psychoactive and federally prohibited delta-9-THC. Delta-8-THC induces a mild psychoactive high, making it popular for recreational use, and potentially for therapeutic use. President & CEO Lisa Nelson states, "We are always trying to surpass the competition with little amounts of extra ingredients we use. Sourcing only the best Delta-8 distillate we then take the cleanest terpenes and infuse them to bring you these products that will not disappoint!" Lisa Nelson also stated, "This product will be a perfect sleep aid for consumers, and it is a powerful addition to our stacked inventory!" Delta-8 THC is taking over the CBD marketplace and CBD Life Sciences Inc. has exactly what people are looking for!

Out of all cannabinoids, cannabidiol is most widely used for therapeutic reasons due to the lack of psychoactive effects. In several medical applications, cannabidiol oil is used. Due to the increasing adoption of CBD-based products to treat ailments, the global cannabidiol market is anticipated to grow at a lucrative rate over the forecast period. Increasing awareness of cannabidiol's therapeutic benefits has influenced a buyer to buy cannabidiol products, regardless of their cost. As these have a greater profit margin, commercial retailers are now focusing on selling cannabis-based products. Numerous health and wellness retailers are offering CBD-based products, such as Rite Aid, CVS Health, and Walgreens Boots Alliance. In addition, CVS Health decides to offer CBD topicals all over its 800 stores and Walgreens Boots Alliance is selling CBD-containing topicals across 1500 of its stores in the U.S. Report from Fortune Business Insights said that the global cannabidiol (CBD) market size was USD 2,770.8 million in 2020. They also stated that the market is projected to grow from USD 3,675.1 million in 2022 to USD 55,791.3 million in 2028 at a CAGR of 47.49% between 2022 and 2028.

The number of benefits CBD has is tremendous! These benefits may help with behavioral/neurological complications such as ADD/ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar, OCD, PTSD, epilepsy, Parkinson's, osteoporosis, and ALS. CBD may also benefit pain management that can stem from headaches/migraines, arthritis, cramps, spinal injuries, and fibromyalgia. CBD has been found to also have gastrointestinal benefits with gastro-disorders and complications such as anorexia, cachexia, Crohn's, diabetes, and nausea. Physical complications/disorders such as muscular dystrophy and even immune system-based deficiencies and other complications such as cancer and hypertension even our bodies way and ability to maintain homeostasis have all been said to benefit from CBD.

About LBC Bioscience Inc.

LBC Bioscience Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CBD Life Sciences Inc. LBC has developed and is retailing/wholesale a full line of cannabidiol based organic products including CBD Drops, Gumballs, Honey Sticks, Pain Relief Creams, Anxiety & Sleep Supplements, Edibles, Coffee, Skincare Line, Pet Line, Tablets and more. LBC's products can be viewed and purchased on the Company's website at www.lbcbioscienceinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See CBD Life Sciences, Inc's, Inc.'s filings with OTC Markets, which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking

