Morgan Stanley Reports Net Revenues of $13.1 Billion, EPS of $1.39 and ROTCE of 13.8%
Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) today reported net revenues of $13.1 billion for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared with $14.8 billion a year ago. Net income applicable to Morgan Stanley was $2.5 billion, or $1.39 per diluted share,1compared with net income of $3.5 billion, or $1.85 per diluted share,1 for the same period a year ago.
James P. Gorman,Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Overall the Firm delivered a solid quarter in what was a more volatile market environment than we have seen for some time. Strong results in Equity and Fixed Income helped partially counter weaker investment banking activity. We continue to attract positive flows across our Wealth Management business, and Investment Management continues to benefit from its diversification. Finally, we finished the quarter in a strong capital position to ensure we move forward with confidence."
|Financial Summary 2,3
Highlights
Firm ($ millions, except per share data)
2Q 2022
2Q 2021
Net revenues
$13,132
$14,759
Provision for credit losses
$101
$73
Compensation expense
$5,550
$6,423
Non-compensation expenses
$4,162
$3,697
Pre-tax income8
$3,319
$4,566
Net income app. to MS
$2,495
$3,511
Expense efficiency ratio6
74%
69%
Earnings per diluted share
$1.39
$1.85
Book value per share
$54.46
$54.04
Tangible book value per share
$40.07
$40.12
Return on equity
10.1%
13.8%
Return on tangible equity4
13.8%
18.6%
Institutional Securities
Net revenues
$6,119
$7,092
Investment Banking
$1,072
$2,376
Equity
$2,960
$2,827
Fixed Income
$2,500
$1,682
Wealth Management
Net revenues
$5,736
$6,095
Fee-based client assets ($ billions)9
$1,717
$1,680
Fee-based asset flows ($ billions)10
$28.5
$33.7
Net new assets ($ billions)
$52.9
$71.2
Loans ($ billions)
$143.6
$114.7
Investment Management
Net revenues
$1,411
$1,702
AUM ($ billions)11
$1,351
$1,524
Long-term net flows ($ billions)12
$(3.5)
$13.5
Institutional Securities
Institutional Securities reported net revenues for the current quarter of $6.1 billion compared with $7.1 billion a year ago. Pre-tax income was $1.6 billion compared with $2.5 billion a year ago.8
Investment Banking revenues down 55% from a year ago:
Equity net revenues up 5% from a year ago:
Fixed Income net revenues up 49% from a year ago:
Other:
($ millions)
2Q 2022
2Q 2021
Net Revenues
$6,119
$7,092
Investment Banking
$1,072
$2,376
Advisory
$598
$664
Equity underwriting
$148
$1,072
Fixed income underwriting
$326
$640
Equity
$2,960
$2,827
Fixed Income
$2,500
$1,682
Other
$(413)
$207
Provision for credit losses
$82
$70
Total Expenses
$4,483
$4,524
Compensation
$2,050
$2,433
Non-compensation
$2,433
$2,091
Total Expenses:
- Compensation expense decreased from a year ago primarily driven by a decline related to certain deferred compensation plans linked to investment performance and the impact of lower revenues.
- Non-compensation expenses increased from a year ago primarily driven by higher litigation costs, including $200 million related to a specific regulatory matter concerning the use of unapproved personal devices and the Firm's record-keeping requirements, and higher volume-related expenses.
Wealth Management
Wealth Management reported net revenues of $5.7 billion compared with $6.1 billion a year ago. Pre-tax income was $1.5 billion compared with $1.6 billion a year ago.8 Pre-tax margin was 26.5% in the current quarter, or 28.2% excluding the impact of integration-related expenses.5,7
Net revenues decreased 6% from a year ago:
Total Expenses:
($ millions)
2Q 2022
2Q 2021
Net Revenues
$5,736
$6,095
Asset management
$3,510
$3,447
Transactional13
$291
$1,172
Net interest income
$1,747
$1,255
Other
$188
$221
Provision for credit losses
$19
$3
Total Expenses
$4,196
$4,456
Compensation
$2,895
$3,275
Non-compensation
$1,301
$1,181
Investment Management
Investment Management reported net revenues of $1.4 billion compared with $1.7 billion a year ago. Pre-tax income was $249 million compared with $430 million a year ago.8
Net revenues down 17% from a year ago:
Total Expenses:
($ millions)
2Q 2022
2Q 2021
Net Revenues
$1,411
$1,702
Asset management and related fees
$1,304
$1,418
Performance-based income and other
$107
$284
Total Expenses
$1,162
$1,272
Compensation
$605
$715
Non-compensation
$557
$557
Other Matters
2Q 2022
2Q 2021
Capital14
Standardized Approach
CET1 capital15
15.2%
16.6%
Tier 1 capital15
16.9%
18.3%
Advanced Approach
CET1 capital15
15.4%
17.7%
Tier 1 capital15
17.1%
19.5%
Leverage-based capital
Tier 1 leverage16
6.6%
7.5%
SLR17
5.4%
5.9%
Common Stock Repurchases
Repurchases ($ millions)
$2,738
$2,939
Number of Shares (millions)
33
34
Average Price
$82.05
$86.21
Period End Shares (millions)
1,723
1,834
Tax Rate
23.6%
23.1%
1 Includes preferred dividends related to the calculation of earnings per share of $104 million and $103 million for the second quarter of 2022 and 2021, respectively.
2 The Firm prepares its Consolidated Financial Statements using accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (U.S. GAAP). From time to time, Morgan Stanley may disclose certain "non-GAAP financial measures" in the course of its earnings releases, earnings conference calls, financial presentations and otherwise. The Securities and Exchange Commission defines a "non-GAAP financial measure" as a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that is subject to adjustments that effectively exclude, or include amounts from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by Morgan Stanley are provided as additional information to analysts, investors and other stakeholders in order to provide them with greater transparency about, or an alternative method for assessing our financial condition, operating results, or capital adequacy. These measures are not in accordance with, or a substitute for U.S. GAAP, and may be different from or inconsistent with non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Whenever we refer to a non-GAAP financial measure, we will also generally define it or present the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, along with a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure we reference and such comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure.
3 Our earnings releases, earnings conference calls, financial presentations and other communications may also include certain metrics which we believe to be useful to us, analysts, investors, and other stakeholders by providing further transparency about, or an additional means of assessing, our financial condition and operating results.
4 Return on average tangible common equity and return on average tangible common equity excluding integration-related expenses are non-GAAP financial measures that the Firm considers useful for analysts, investors and other stakeholders to allow comparability of period-to-period operating performance and capital adequacy. The calculation of return on average tangible common equity represents full year or annualized net income applicable to Morgan Stanley less preferred dividends as a percentage of average tangible common equity. Tangible common equity, also a non-GAAP financial measure, represents common equity less goodwill and intangible assets net of allowable mortgage servicing rights deduction. The calculation of return on average tangible common equity excluding integration-related expenses is adjusted in both the numerator and the denominator to exclude the integration-related expenses associated with the acquisitions of E*TRADE and Eaton Vance.
5 The Firm's and business segment's second quarter results for 2022 and 2021 include integration-related expenses as a result of the E*TRADE and Eaton Vance acquisitions reported in the Wealth Management segment and Investment Management segment, respectively. The amounts are presented as follows (in millions):
2Q 2022
2Q 2021
Firm
Compensation
11
25
Non-compensation
109
65
Total non-interest expenses
120
90
Total non-interest expenses (after-tax)
92
69
Wealth Management
Compensation
4
9
Non-compensation
92
51
Total non-interest expenses
96
60
Total non-interest expenses (after-tax)
74
46
Investment Management
Compensation
7
16
Non-compensation
17
14
Total non-interest expenses
24
30
Total non-interest expenses (after-tax)
18
23
6 The Firm expense efficiency ratio represents total non-interest expenses as a percentage of net revenues. The Firm expense efficiency ratio excluding integration-related expenses is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Firm considers useful for analysts, investors and other stakeholders to allow comparability of period-to-period operating performance.
7 Pre-tax margin represents income before taxes divided by net revenues. Wealth Management pre-tax margin excluding the integration-related expenses represents income before taxes less those expenses divided by net revenues. Wealth Management pre-tax margin excluding integration-related expenses is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Firm considers useful for analysts, investors and other stakeholders to allow comparability of period-to-period operating performance.
8 Pre-tax income represents income before taxes.
9 Wealth Management fee-based client assets represent the amount of assets in client accounts where the basis of payment for services is a fee calculated on those assets.
10 Wealth Management fee-based asset flows include net new fee-based assets (including asset acquisitions), net account transfers, dividends, interest, and client fees, and exclude institutional cash management related activity.
11 AUM is defined as assets under management or supervision.
12 Long-term net flows include the Equity, Fixed Income and Alternative and Solutions asset classes and excludes the Liquidity and Overlay Services asset class.
13 Transactional revenues include investment banking, trading, and commissions and fee revenues. Transactional revenues excluding the impact of mark-to-market gains/losses on investments associated with certain employee deferred compensation plans is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Firm considers useful for analysts, investors and other stakeholders to allow better comparability of period-to-period operating performance and capital adequacy.
14 Capital ratios are estimates as of the press release date, July 14, 2022.
15 CET1 capital is defined as Common Equity Tier 1 capital. The Firm's risk-based capital ratios are computed under each of the (i) standardized approaches for calculating credit risk and market risk risk-weighted assets (RWAs) (the "Standardized Approach") and (ii) applicable advanced approaches for calculating credit risk, market risk and operational risk RWAs (the "Advanced Approach"). For information on the calculation of regulatory capital and ratios, and associated regulatory requirements, please refer to "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations Liquidity and Capital Resources Regulatory Requirements" in the Firm's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 (2021 Form 10-K).
16 The Tier 1 leverage ratio is a leverage-based capital requirement that measures the Firm's leverage. Tier 1 leverage ratio utilizes Tier 1 capital as the numerator and average adjusted assets as the denominator.
17 The Firm's supplementary leverage ratio (SLR) utilizes a Tier 1 capital numerator of approximately $77.8 billion and $84.6 billion, and supplementary leverage exposure denominator of approximately $1.45 trillion and $1.44 trillion, for the second quarter of 2022 and 2021, respectively.
Consolidated Income Statement Information
(unaudited, dollars in millions)
Quarter Ended
Percentage Change From:
Six Months Ended
Percentage
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2022
Jun 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2021
Change
|Revenues:
|Investment banking
1,150
1,758
2,560
(35
(55
2,908
5,400
(46
|Trading
3,597
3,983
3,330
(10
8
7,580
7,555
|Investments
23
75
381
(69
(94
98
699
(86
|Commissions and fees
1,220
1,416
1,308
(14
(7
2,636
2,934
(10
|Asset management
4,912
5,119
4,973
(4
(1
10,031
9,371
7
|Other
(52
234
342
182
626
(71
|Total non-interest revenues
10,850
12,585
12,894
(14
(16
23,435
26,585
(12
|Interest income
3,612
2,650
2,212
36
63
6,262
4,649
35
|Interest expense
1,330
434
347
1,764
756
133
|Net interest
2,282
2,216
1,865
3
22
4,498
3,893
16
|Net revenues
13,132
14,801
14,759
(11
(11
27,933
30,478
(8
|Provision for credit losses
101
57
73
77
38
158
(25
|Non-interest expenses:
|Compensation and benefits
5,550
6,274
6,423
(12
(14
11,824
13,221
(11
|Non-compensation expenses:
|Brokerage, clearing and exchange fees
878
882
795
10
1,760
1,705
3
|Information processing and communications
857
829
765
3
12
1,686
1,498
13
|Professional services
757
705
746
7
1
1,462
1,370
|
7
|Occupancy and equipment
430
427
414
1
4
857
819
5
|Marketing and business development
220
175
146
26
51
395
292
35
|Other
1,020
864
831
18
23
1,884
1,688
12
|Total non-compensation expenses
4,162
3,882
3,697
7
13
8,044
7,372
9
|Total non-interest expenses
9,712
10,156
10,120
(4
(4
19,868
20,593
(4
|Income before provision for income taxes
3,319
4,588
4,566
(28
(27
7,907
9,910
(20
|Provision for income taxes
783
873
1,054
(10
(26
1,656
2,230
(26
|Net income
2,536
3,715
3,512
(32
(28
6,251
7,680
(19
|Net income applicable to nonredeemable noncontrolling interests
41
49
1
(16
90
49
84
|Net income applicable to Morgan Stanley
2,495
3,666
3,511
(32
(29
6,161
7,631
(19
|Preferred stock dividend
104
124
103
(16
1
228
241
(5
|Earnings applicable to Morgan Stanley common shareholders
2,391
3,542
3,408
(32
(30
5,933
7,390
(20
Consolidated Financial Metrics, Ratios and Statistical Data
(unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Percentage Change From:
Six Months Ended
Percentage
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2022
Jun 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2021
Change
|Financial Metrics:
|Earnings per basic share
1.40
2.04
1.88
(31
(26
3.45
4.10
(16
|Earnings per diluted share
1.39
2.02
1.85
(31
(25
3.41
4.04
(16
|Return on average common equity
10.1
14.7
13.8
12.4
15.3
|Return on average tangible common equity
13.8
19.8
18.6
16.8
19.8
|Book value per common share
54.46
54.18
54.04
54.46
54.04
|Tangible book value per common share
40.07
39.91
40.12
40.07
40.12
|Excluding integration-related expenses
|Adjusted earnings per diluted share
1.44
2.06
1.89
(30
(24
3.51
4.11
(15
|Adjusted return on average common equity
10.5
15.0
14.1
12.8
15.6
|Adjusted return on average tangible common equity
14.3
20.3
19.0
17.3
20.1
|Financial Ratios:
|Pre-tax profit margin
25
31
31
28
33
|Compensation and benefits as a of net revenues
42
42
44
42
43
|Non-compensation expenses as a of net revenues
32
26
25
29
24
|Firm expense efficiency ratio
74
69
69
71
68
|Firm expense efficiency ratio excluding integration-related expenses
73
68
68
70
67
|Effective tax rate
23.6
19.0
23.1
20.9
22.5
|Statistical Data:
|Period end common shares outstanding (millions)
1,723
1,756
1,834
(2
(6
|Average common shares outstanding (millions)
|Basic
1,704
1,733
1,814
(2
(6
1,718
1,804
(5
|Diluted
1,723
1,755
1,841
(2
(6
1,739
1,829
(5
|Worldwide employees
78,386
76,541
71,826
2
9
|Notes:
|- For the quarters ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, Firm results include pre-tax integration-related expenses of $120 million, $107 million and $90 million ($92 million, $82 million and $69 million after-tax) respectively, reported in the Wealth Management and Investment Management business segments. The six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 results include pre-tax integration-related expenses of $227 million and $165 million ($174 million and $127 million after-tax), respectively.
