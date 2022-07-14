The world leading Food Innovation event 15 to 19 October 2022 at Paris Nord Villepinte

A source of inspiration for the global Food community, SIAL creates synergies between various stakeholders with the aim of moving towards a positive collective impulse and to give ideas to create the food of the future. The chef and SIAL share a commitment to change.

OWN THE CHANGE

is a theme in line with the values upheld by chef Mauro Colagreco, Chef and owner of the 3 Michelin-starred restaurant, le Mirazur, in Menton and sponsor of SIAL Paris 2022

"I strive to ensure that the people of this planet are properly fed. It's important for our health but also for our Earth. Every time we eat, we make a statement about the world we want to live in. That's why I can relate to the "Own the Change" theme. The world has already changed, we need to catch up."

SIAL INSIGHTS

Our three partners Kantar, ProtéinesXTC and NPD analyzed major global trends and changes, exclusively for SIAL. These surveys show that, in an uncertain world, consumers are still convinced that what they have on their plate conditions the world in which they live. The plate and food choices exceed the simple satisfaction of a primary everyday requirement.

The 4 cardinal points of these food trends:

Over the past two years, fundamental structural factors have inevitably emerged, admittedly their intensity and speed depend on our cultural and economic disparities, our paradoxes and contradictions.

More nature: health is more than ever on our plate

health is more than ever on our plate More environment and ethics: CSR comes to the table

CSR comes to the table More pleasure: societal commitment in food choices

societal commitment in food choices Digital transformation: at your service

Discover the detailed results of our three surveys in SIAL Insights available on request.

SIAL PRACTICAL INFORMATION

Saturday 15 to Wednesday 19 October 2022

PRESS AREA AT THE EXHIBITION

Hall 6

About SIAL Paris

Organized by Comexposium, SIAL Paris is the largest food industry trade fair in the world with more than 7,000 exhibitors and 400,000 exhibited products.

A business generator, every two years it provides unique insights into trends and opportunities in the sector. The event is part of the SIAL Network, the world's largest network of food and drink trade fairs. Through thirteen regular events (SIAL Paris, SIAL Canada in Montreal and Toronto, SIAL China in Shanghai and Shenzhen, SIAL Middle East in Abu Dhabi, SIAL Interfood in Jakarta, SIAL India in New Delhi and Mumbai, SIAL America in Las Vegas, Gourmet Selection by SIAL, Cheese and Dairy Products and Djazagro in Algiers), the network brings together 17,000 exhibitors and 700,000 professionals from 200 countries. The next SIAL Paris will be held from 15 to 19 October 2022 at Paris Nord Villepinte.

