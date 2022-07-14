Keynotes Address Extracting Maximum Value from SAP BW and HANA with Decision Intelligence

The Chief Technology Officer and Senior Vice President of Strategic Alliances from Pyramid Analytics (Pyramid), a pioneering decision intelligence platform provider, will deliver main stage presentations with Chandana Gopal, Research Director, Future of Intelligence, IDC and Cristina Martin Greysman, WW Head of SAP on AWS Partner Alliance Strategy at Amazon Web Services, at SAPinsider 2022, July 19 21 in Las Vegas.

Key Points:

Avi Perez, Chief Technology Officer, Pyramid Analytics and Chandana Gopal, Research Director, Future of Intelligence, IDC will discuss what's possible in their session, "Decision Intelligence: What's Next in Data and Analytics for SAP BW and HANA."

Dave Henry, Senior Vice President of Strategic Alliances, Pyramid and Cristina Martin Greysman, WW Head of SAP on AWS Partner Alliance Strategy at Amazon Web Services, will present "The 'Beyond ERP' Challenge: Maximizing the Use of SAP with Your Company's Data Lake."

Join us at Booth 1245 on the SAPinsider 2022 exhibition floor for demos and presentations about creating additional value in SAP environments with decision intelligence.

Come to SAPinsider 2022 in Las Vegas. Register with our discount code: PYRAMIDVIP.

The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform is the strongest analytics solution to run on SAP. The Pyramid Platform provides direct access. This eliminates the need to extract data out of SAP, protecting deep investment in SAP-driven business logic and security infrastructure. SAP data can also be blended with different data sources no matter where they reside to create a single view of a business and deliver reliable, consistent analytics.

Learn to Extract Maximum Value from SAP BW and HANA with Decision Intelligence

Day 1: Tuesday, July 19. 11:30 a.m. 12:20 p.m.

Decision Intelligence: What's Next in Data and Analytics for SAP BW and HANA

Presenters: Avi Perez, Chief Technology Officer, Pyramid Analytics and Chandana Gopal, Research Director, Future of Intelligence, IDC.

Abstract: Many organizations that have invested in SAP BW and HANA are struggling to get insights from their data quickly without having to move it out of SAP. A key technology trend for 2022, Decision Intelligence, is what's next in analytics for SAP BW and HANA. It enables organizations to more quickly gain insights needed to make decisions, act faster, capitalize on opportunities and drive innovation. Imagine having the ability to scale for any data, any person, and any analytics need from the simple to the sophisticated. In this session, we'll talk about the barriers to getting insights from SAP, new technology developments in data and analytics, and share examples of companies who have elevated their analytics game on SAP.

Day 2: Wednesday, July 20. 11 a.m. 11:50 a.m.

The "Beyond ERP" Challenge: Maximizing the Use of SAP with Your Company's Data Lake

Presenters: Cristina Martin Greysman, WW Head of SAP on AWS Partner Alliance Strategy and Dave Henry, Senior Vice President of Strategic Alliances, Pyramid

Abstract: The adoption of data lakes is well underway. This includes how customers get more from their SAP investments using data lakes. However, deploying data lakes while integrating SAP systems can be daunting as customers get used to how it all comes together. Yet the use cases which combine data from SAP and data lakes are compelling. Through the lens of a customer case study, this session examines the business drivers for using data lakes with SAP. We introduce an agile approach to accessing, analyzing, and blending diverse data sets that insulates end-users from the underlying data architecture while ensuring security and strengthening IT governance.

There's More! Attend Two Pyramid Impact20 Sessions

Take Your SAP Investment to the Next Level with Pyramid Analytics with Kevin Kratzer, Solutions Engineer, Pyramid Analytics. Tuesday, July 19. 3:30 p.m. 3:50 p.m.

with Pyramid Analytics with Kevin Kratzer, Solutions Engineer, Pyramid Analytics. Tuesday, July 19. 3:30 p.m. 3:50 p.m. I Have Data Outside SAP-How Can I Get a Complete View of My Business Without Moving All My Data Around? with Matt Chapin, Solutions Engineer, Pyramid Analytics. Tuesday, July 19. 4:00 p.m. 4:20 p.m.

Decision Intelligence is the Next Big Data Analytics Innovation

The next major innovation in analytics is Artificial Intelligence (AI). Applying AI across Data Prep, Business Analytics, and Data Science is what separates Decision Intelligence from traditional business intelligence tools such as Microsoft Power BI, Qlik, and Tableau. AI lowers the skills barrier by automating the highly technical work needed to prepare and analyze data and create and share reports and dashboards.

The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform delivers data-driven insights for anyone to make faster, more intelligent decisions. The Pyramid Platform provides instant access to any data, enables automated governed self-service for any person, and serves any analytics need, from the simple to the sophisticated. By uniquely combining Data Prep, Business Analytics, and Data Science with AI guidance in a single environment, the Pyramid Platform reduces cost and complexity while accelerating growth and innovation. This enables a strategic, organization-wide approach to Business Intelligence and Analytics.

About Pyramid Analytics

Pyramid is what's next in analytics. Our unified decision intelligence platform delivers insights for anyone to make faster, more intelligent decisions. The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform provides direct access to any data, enables governed self-service for any person, and serves any analytics need in a no-code environment. The Pyramid Platform uniquely combines Data Prep, Business Analytics, and Data Science in a single environment with AI guidance, reducing cost and complexity while accelerating growth and innovation. The Pyramid Platform enables a strategic, organization-wide approach to Business Intelligence and Analytics, from the simple to the sophisticated. Schedule a demo.

Pyramid Analytics is incorporated in Amsterdam and has regional headquarters in global innovation and business centers, including London, New York City, and Tel-Aviv. Our team lives worldwide because geography should not be a barrier to talent and opportunity. Investors include H.I.G. Growth Partners, Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP), Sequoia Capital, and Viola Growth. Learn more at Pyramid Analytics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220714005012/en/

Contacts:

UK

Susie Evershed

Resonance

+44 7966 145092

pyramidanalytics@resonancecrowd.com

US

Heather Racicot

Resonance

+1 360-632-5616

pyramidanalytics@resonancecrowd.com

Chas Kielt

Vice President of Global Corporate Communications, Pyramid Analytics

617.687.3371

chas.kielt@pyramidanalytics.com