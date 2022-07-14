Halberd Corporation: Halberd's Antibody Effective Against all 4 SARS-CoV-2 Mutations, Including Omicron

Boosts Effectiveness of Commercial Covid Antibodies by 45%

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2022 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) researchers developed, with appropriate protocols, a SARS-CoV-2 antibody effective against all four Covid-19 mutations currently in circulation, including Omicron. When Halberd's antibody was combined with a leading commercially available Covid-19 antibody in an antibody cocktail, effectiveness of the commercial antibody was increased from 65% to 94%. This could lead to a treatment that is widely effective against existing and future mutations of SARS-CoV-2.

Dr. Mitchell S. Felder, Halberd's Chief Technology Officer and a board-certified attending neurologist stated, "Our university in-vitro lab testing showed that the HALB monoclonal antibody is able to neutralize the original Covid strain, the Covid Delta strain and the Omicron strain. We are not aware of any other monoclonal antibody which is able to neutralize the Covid Omicron strain with this level of efficiency. Our proprietary monoclonal antibody has the potential to substantially increase the efficacy of the commercially available intravenous monoclonal antibody infusion treatment for Covid. Given the consistency at which our antibody has worked across current multiple mutations, Halberd's monoclonal antibody is more likely to be effective in treating current and/or future variants than commercially available treatments. Since we know that Covid-19 is quite susceptible to mutating, Covid is almost impossible to eradicate unless the treatment is effective against future variants."

William A. Hartman, Chairman, President & CEO of Halberd Corporation, added, "We are currently in discussions with our patent attorney to determine the breadth of intellectual property available to Halberd. We expect the outstanding results achieved in our laboratory testing will spawn several patents and garner enhanced interest beyond our recent preliminary industry discussions."

To get the latest news on Halberd's exciting developments, subscribe by submitting this form.

(https://halberdcorporation.com/contact-us/)

For more information please contact:

William A. Hartman

w.hartman@halberdcorporation.com

support@halberdcorporation.com

www.halberdcorporation.com

Twitter:@HalberdC

About Halberd Corporation.

Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. Halberd has also filed Form 10 with the SEC which has not yet been declared effective. Since its restructuring in April, 2020, Halberd has obtained exclusive worldwide rights to three issued patents and has filed 21 related provisional, PCT, or utility patent applications to enhance its value to its stockholders and to attract the interests of potential development partners.

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Company cautions our readers that statements and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time the statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties and associated estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Halberd Corporation undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Investor caution/added risk for investors in companies claiming involvement in COVID-19 initiatives -

On April 8, 2020, SEC Chairman Jay Clayton and William Hinman, the Director of the Division of Corporation Finance, issued a joint public statement on the importance of disclosure during the COVID-19 crisis.

The SEC and Self-Regulatory Organizations are targeting public companies that claim to have products, treatment or other strategies with regard to COVID-19.

The ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations is unknown and will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak. Additionally, new information may emerge concerning the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and any additional preventative and protective actions that governments, or the Company, may direct, which may result in an extended period of continued business disruption, reduced customer traffic and reduced operations. Any resulting financial impact cannot be reasonably estimated at this time.

We further caution investors that our primary focus and goal is to battle this pandemic for the good of the world. As such, it is possible that we may find it necessary to make disclosures which are consistent with that goal, but which may be adverse to the pecuniary interests of the Company and of its shareholders.

SOURCE: Halberd Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/708534/Halberds-Antibody-Effective-Against-all-4-SARS-CoV-2-Mutations-Including-Omicron