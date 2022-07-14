Brett Favre Interview to Air on Bloomberg U.S. on the RedChip Money Report

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2022 / RedChip Companies will air a new interview with Odyssey Health, Inc. (OTC Pink:ODYY), f/k/a Odyssey Group International, Inc., on The RedChip Money Report® on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, July 16, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Brett Favre - Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback and Odyssey Health spokesperson

Interview highlights:

In the exclusive RedChip Money Report interview, Odyssey Health's spokesperson and Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre discusses the major concussion he sustained in the final play of his professional career, why he is proudly working to reduce and prevent concussions, the potential of Odyssey's concussion treatment, and much more.

About Odyssey Health

Odyssey Health Inc. (formerly Odyssey Group International, Inc.) (OTC Pink: ODYY) is a medical company focused on developing life enhancing medical solutions. Odyssey's corporate mission is to develop and commercialize exceptional technologies that provide meaningful medical solutions. The Company is focused on technologies that provide superior clinical utility, have a substantial market opportunity and provide solid returns to its valued shareholders and partners.

