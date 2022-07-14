Jakarta, Indonesia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2022) - Tapping into the great economic potential of Indonesian creators, JAGAT (PT Avatara Jagat Nusantara), a social metaverse platform from Indonesia, has just made an announcement that it is launching a virtual world that focuses on user creativity in creating spatial and immersive shared experiences, targeting creative and productive Indonesian creators. This user-generated content virtual world aims at providing immersive experience of social interaction. According to reports, JAGAT will be introduced at the upcoming 2022 G20 Bali Summit, which is scheduled to take place in Bali, Indonesia in November.

Indonesian Metaverse Project "JAGAT" to Be Launched During G20 Summit

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8071/130795_c183bc7d6468f8d2_001full.jpg

During the interview with Republika, Indonesia's largest and most prestigious news medium, Wishnutama Kusubandio, the 2022 Indonesian G20 Presidential Assistance and Partnership Coordinator, said that Indonesia chose the G20 Summit to be the stage on which to introduce JAGAT for a reason. Joko Widodo, President of Indonesia, has made the decision that the most important development strategy for Indonesia in the long run should be one based on technologies and digital innovations. Now with all the eyes of the world at the culmination of the grand event of the G20 Summit, Wishnutama hopes that through the introduction of JAGAT, more young Indonesians will be able to participate in the matters of the 2022 G20 Summit and play important roles in Indonesia's digital strategy towards a technological future.

Certainly, as the most advanced technological trend in the current world, Web3.0 and metaverse represent the next era of the Internet, with the potential to achieve things beyond imagination. For Indonesia, a country who strives to catch up with its developed western counterparts, Web3.0 and the metaverse are absolute necessities. Wishnutama said during the interview that currently Indonesia is making a transition towards a digital society. To be more competitive on the international stage, creating a local metaverse is pivotal. A metaverse built by young people will undoubtedly speed up the transition process.

In addition, JAGAT has been working closely with AIG, one of the largest independent artificial intelligence and technology startups in Asia, and Utown, a metaverse platform from Singapore with rich experience in the social network industry, hoping that a combination of technological giants will bring a metaverse and Web3.0 experience to the general public in Indonesia that is accessible both technologically and financially. This serves as a strong indication of how determined the Indonesian government is to pursue a metaverse future.

With the potential of a borderless virtual world, the metaverse of JAGAT can become the face of Indonesia for the global community and bring about a disruptive novel social structure and operation mode when deeply integrated with national sovereignty, redefine the current societal norms and even international order.

