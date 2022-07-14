Club Vita, an international leader in longevity data analytics, today announced several appointments to bolster their pension team across the globe.

Jill Gallagher joins as Head of Pensions, UK based in Club Vita's Glasgow office. An actuary and Actuarial Post Star of the Future 2021, Gallagher has more than a decade of experience in supporting both private and public sector pension schemes in the UK. Gallagher will focus on implementing Club Vita's vision of improving access to cutting edge data-science tools and techniques in the UK pension market as well as developing relationships with current and prospective pension fund clients and their advisors.

In the US, Carmen Gatta joins as Client Delivery Director, US from Aon where he spent the previous 9 years advising clients as an Enrolled Actuary and Associate of the Society of Actuaries. Gatta will be primarily focused on supporting Club Vita's US pension plan subscribers and partners in understanding, quantifying, and managing longevity risk.

With these appointments, Mark Sharkey transitions from his role managing UK client delivery to Head of Pension Strategy, Global. Sharkey will focus on leading the growth and delivery of the longevity analytics services that Club Vita offers to Club members and their advisors. Sharkey will split his time between Club Vita's UK, US, and Canadian bases.

Commenting on these appointments, Club Vita CEO Jennifer Haid said:

"Following the consolidation of the UK, US, and Canadian business into one operationally independent organization, these appointments align with our purpose to provide all pension funds and their advisors with the analytics and tools to enable and improve best practice in longevity risk management.

The depth of knowledge and experience that Mark, Jill, and Carmen bring to the team amplifies our ability to provide valuable longevity insights to clients. Furthermore, the injection of energy and dynamism in coordinating our business on an international scale will drive the evolution of our offering and further strengthen Club Vita's position within the global pension industry."

About Club Vita:

Club Vita is an independent longevity data analytics company, which facilitates the accumulation and pooling of data underlying the longevity patterns of retirees with annuity benefits. We work primarily with workplace defined benefit (DB) pension funds and their advisors in the UK, Canada and the US. to help them understand their emerging longevity patterns, to drive more informed strategic decisions and to embed best-practice risk-management into their governance frameworks. We also support financial institutions that manage longevity risk: insurers, reinsurers and asset managers, helping them offer attractive longevity risk protection products in a tech-enabled, efficient manner. Our current community includes 400 pension funds, 7 pension advisory firms and 25 (re)insurers. Across our three clubs, we are tracking the survival patterns of a diverse population of over five million people with benefits in workplace pension plans.

For further information, please visit www.clubvita.net and follow Club Vita on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220714005178/en/

Contacts:

Media

Jacklyn Hopkins, Club Vita

jacklyn.hopkins@ClubVita.net or +1 613-292-0329