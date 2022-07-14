West Jordan, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2022) - Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: FLXT) announces the integration of its patented Bend Sensor® technology into Bigger Inside's (Bigger Inside) innovative and unique approach to the Virtual Reality, (VR), gaming experience.

Bigger Inside has developed eXosuit, a "free roaming" full body suit to allow complete and instant interaction from head to toe including movement of each finger. With the eXosuit, they offer a physical body to the players. Flexpoint's technology has been integrated into their product and is a new and innovative application of our patented Bend Sensor Technology and another example of the expansion of our technology into other related applications.

Clark Mower, President of Flexpoint, stated, "We at Flexpoint enjoy working with groups like Bigger Inside who's imagination and innovation bring excitement to us all. It is exciting to see the expansion of our Bend Sensor® technology into the growing and evolving Virtual Reality world. Virtual Reality has become a significant contributor to Flexpoint's income stream and represents an ever-increasing market for our products. It is especially exiting as we see the futuristic applications of VR technology being adapted into automotive uses and other traditional markets."

Mower further stated, "Benjamin Rolland, CEO Hardware Development, for Bigger Inside, indicated that they are looking to expand their global presence and they are also looking for partners in the US."

About Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc.

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (FLXT) is an innovative technology firm specializing in developing products that feature the Company's patented Bend Sensor® and related technology. The Bend Sensor® is a groundbreaking sensing solution that is revolutionizing applications in the automotive, safety, medical and industrial industries. The Bend Sensor® single-layer, thin film construction cuts costs and mechanical bulk while introducing a range of functions and stylistic design possibilities that have never before been available in sensing technology. Flexpoint's technology and expertise have been recognized by the world's elite business and academic innovators for over 17 years. The company is setting a new standard for sensing solutions in the "smart" age of technology.

Please visit https://www.flexpoint.com/ for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that certain statements in this release are "forward-looking statements" and involve both known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Such uncertainties include, among others, certain risks associated with the operation of the company described above. The Company's actual results could differ materially from expected results.

Contact Information:

Flexpoint Sensor Systems

Clark Mower, President

801-568-5111

Brokers and Analysts

Chesapeake Group

410-825-3930

