Perk Labs Inc.: Perk Labs Announces the End of its At-the-Market Equity Program and Divestiture of Shares

VANCOUVER, BC / ACESSWIRE / July 14, 2022 / Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK)(OTCQB:PKLBF)(FKT:PKLB) ("Perk Labs" or the "Company") the owner of Perk Hero, the digital franchise company helping businesses transition to the digital economy, today announced that it has ended its at-the-market equity program (the "ATM Program") that allowed the Company to issue and sell common shares in the capital of the Company from treasury to the public.

In total, the Company raised gross proceeds of $3,241,596 through the ATM Program since announcing the program on July 29, 2020.

The Company also announced today that it recently divested of 2,539,000 shares of Hero Innovation Group Inc. (formerly Euro Asia Pay Holdings Inc.) for gross proceeds of $203,120 to add to its cash position. The Company holds a remaining balance of 5,100,000 shares in Hero Innovation Group Inc.

