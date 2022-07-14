Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 14.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
Kaufchance: Kurz vor dem nächsten großen Ausbruch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MRHB ISIN: US61022P1003 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
14.07.2022 | 14:46
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Monotype and KnownUnknown Launch "Helvetica The NFT," a Digital Art Collection that Catapults the Iconic Typeface into the Web3 Frontier

Two Dozen Premier Artists Contribute Unique Art Celebrating the Role of Typography in Culture, Including Paula Scher, Lance Wyman, Margaret Calvert and More

WOBURN, Mass., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Monotype, in collaboration with KnownUnknown, an emerging web3 creative community, today released "Helvetica The NFT," a collection of NFTs created by two dozen artists from around the world. Each design tells a unique story yet is tied together by the world's most well-known typeface.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.