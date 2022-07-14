Dolphin Entertainment Congratulates 42West and Its Clients on 97 Emmy Nominations

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2022 / Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading entertainment marketing and content production company, today congratulated its subsidiary, the entertainment PR powerhouse 42West, and its clients on their incredible work being recognized in this week's nominations for the 74th annual Emmy Awards.

Personal clients and programs that the company worked on in the course of the eligibility period (June 1, 2021 - May 31, 2022) received a total of 97 Emmy nominations.

"With this year's Emmy nominations, 42West continues its excellence in representing some of the most acclaimed projects in the television industry," said Bill O'Dowd, CEO of Dolphin Entertainment.

The company's work on the Prime Video series "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" led to 12 nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series for Rachel Brosnahan, Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy for Alex Borstein, Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series for Tony Shalhoub, Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour), Outstanding Period Costumes, Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling, and Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics.

Also for Prime Video, the acclaimed documentary "Lucy and Desi" earned a total of six nominations, the most of any documentary in this current cycle. The film is Prime Video's first ever documentary to be nominated for Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special. It also received a nomination for Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program. "Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls" also received six nominations For Outstanding Competition Program, Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program, and Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program, among others, the first Emmy nomination for one of the world's great entertainers. Prime Video also received its first-ever nomination for a short with "The Boys Presents: Diabolical", an animated spinoff of the massively popular live-action series.

The Apple TV+ Original Series "Schmigadoon!" picked up four nominations, including Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming, Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score), Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics and Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour).

The Paramount+ series "1883" received three nominations, including two in the category of Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie and Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score).

Other client nominations include Loren Bouchard for Outstanding Animated Program for "Bob's Burgers", Craig Gillespie for Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series for "Pam & Tommy", Shawn Levy for Outstanding Drama Series for "Stranger Things", Conan O'Brien for Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming for "Conan", Michael Showalter for Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series for "The Dropout", Mike White for Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie, Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series and Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie for "The White Lotus".

Other nominated projects in which the company worked in various capacities include ABC's "The Conners," Apple TV+'s "Central Park," F/X's "Impeachment: An American Crime Story," Fox's "Call Me Kat," "The Masked Singer," "9-1-1: Lone Star" and "The Simpsons," HBO/HBO Max's "100 Foot Wave," "Barry," A Black Lady Sketch Show," "The Flight Attendant", "Peacemaker" and "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty," NBC's "American Song Contest," Netflix's "Arcane," Paramount +'s "Star Trek: Picard," "Goliath" and "A Very British Scandal," Showtime's "Ray Donovan: The Movie" and "Yellowjackets" TBS' "Conan" and TNT's "Snowpiercer."

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media and B/HI (a division of 42West), we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music, gaming and hospitality industries. All three PR firms were ranked among the most recent Observer's "Power 50" PR Firms in the United States, an unprecedented achievement. Viewpoint Creative and Be Social complement their efforts with full-service creative branding and production capabilities as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series. In early 2022, Dolphin launched WCIP (pronounced We Come In Peace), its new marketing, consulting and communications agency focused solely on developing and marketing blockchain, metaverse and Web3 projects and initiatives, for both current and future clients, as well as wholly-owned project investments. WCIP is comprised of executives across all six of Dolphin's wholly-owned subsidiaries and provides expanded service offerings to the more than two dozen active Web3 projects and partners on Dolphin companies' rosters. To learn more, visit: https://www.dolphinentertainment.com.

About 42West

With unparalleled experience, contacts, and expertise, 42West is one of the leading full-service public-relations firms in the entertainment industry. The firm's PR professionals have developed and executed marketing and publicity strategies for hundreds of movies, television shows, and digital productions as well as for countless individual actors, filmmakers, recording artists, and authors. In addition, 42West has also provided strategic communications counsel to a wide variety of high-profile individuals and corporate clients - ranging from movie and pop stars to major studios and media conglomerates.

