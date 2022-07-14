Traders News Source Senior Editor Mark Roberts Interviews Jennifer Good CEO of Trevi Therapeutics

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2022 / Traders News Source, a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on small and mid-cap publicly traded companies recently issued a new C-Level interview with Trevi Therapeutics. Mark Roberts, Senior Editor at Traders News Source had the opportunity to conduct the interview featuring Jennifer Good Chief Executive Officer at Trevi Therapeutics.

Access this interview in its entirety at https://tradersnewssource.com/trvi-interview/

Ms. Good has served as a member of the Trevi board of directors and as the President and Chief Executive Officer since inception in March 2011. Previously, Ms. Good served at Penwest Pharmaceuticals Co., or Penwest, from 1997 to 2010, where she held various positions including President and Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Good has served on the board of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, a publicly-traded biopharmaceutical company, since June 2019. Previously, Ms. Good served on the board of Juniper Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a publicly traded healthcare company, from September 2017 until it was acquired by Catalent, Inc. in August 2018. Ms. Good has also served as a board member of the Friedreich's Ataxia Research Alliance (FARA), a patient advocacy group advancing treatments for the cure of Friedreich's Ataxia, since 2011. Ms. Good received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree with a concentration in accounting from Pacific Lutheran University in 1987 and is a Certified Public Accountant licensed by the State of Washington, although her license is currently inactive.

Interview Highlights:

Traders News Source Editor Mark Roberts covers the potential market(s) for Haduvio, other potential indications using Haduvio as a treatment, PRISM trial for Haduvio, what PN is and a description of the remainder of that study with timelines plus much more.

About Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the investigational therapy Haduvio (nalbuphine ER) for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in adults with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. These conditions share a common pathophysiology that is mediated through opioid receptors in the central and peripheral nervous systems.

Founded in 2011, Trevi Therapeutics is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

About Traders News Source (TNS)

Traders News Source is a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on finding and reporting on the next hot stocks and market sectors prior to a significant move. TNS is also a financial news provider, focused on giving investors direct access to CEO's of promising, publicly-traded companies, and market experts. Our C-level interviews answer some of the hard-hitting questions that rest on the minds of most current and future shareholders. TNS C-level interviews provide valuable insights into the operations and management direction of some of the most promising small and mid-cap publicly traded companies. To review TNS disclosure statement please visit: https://tradersnewssource.com/trvi-interview/

